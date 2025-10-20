Senate pays tribute to fallen soldiers

By Henry Umoru

Abuja — The Senate has paid tribute to Nigeria’s fallen soldiers, describing them as heroes who exemplified the highest standards of military professionalism and patriotism.

In a statement on Sunday, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’adua (APC, Katsina Central), condoled with the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, over the tragic death of Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Saidu Paiko and other soldiers in Borno State.

“On behalf of the Senate Committee on Army, I extend our heartfelt condolences to you, the Nigerian Army, and the families of the gallant officers and soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” the statement read.

The committee reaffirmed the Senate’s commitment to supporting the Nigerian Army in improving troop welfare and operational capacity.

“We will work tirelessly to provide adequate resources and support to the Nigerian Army in its quest to maintain peace and security in our great nation,” Yar’adua stated.

The committee also extended its deepest sympathies to the families of the fallen heroes, praying that Almighty Allah grants them Jannatul Firdaus and comforts their loved ones during this difficult time.

“May their sacrifice never be in vain, and may their memory continue to inspire us to work towards a safer and more prosperous Nigeria,” Yar’adua added.