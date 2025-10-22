Senate moves to double basic health care fund to 2% of consolidated revenue

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

…Bill to amend National Health Act scales second reading

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The Senate has taken a major step toward strengthening Nigeria’s primary healthcare system, as it on Wednesday passed for second reading a bill seeking to increase the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) from one percent (1%) to two percent (2%) of the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) of the Federal Government.

The proposed legislation, titled “A Bill for an Act to Amend the National Health Act, No. 8, 2014 to Increase the Basic Health Care Provision Fund from One Percent to Two Percent of the Consolidated Revenue Fund; and for Related Matters, 2025 (SB. 886)”, was sponsored by Senator Ipalibo Banigo (PDP, Rivers West).

The BHCPF, established under Section 11 of the National Health Act, 2014, represents Nigeria’s first statutory mechanism for sustainable health financing. It provides a guaranteed minimum package of health services to all Nigerians, particularly the poor and vulnerable.

Presiding over plenary, Senate President Godswill Akpabio referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary) for further legislative work and directed it to report back within four weeks.

Leading the debate on the general principles of the bill, Senator Banigo said the amendment is constitutionally and morally justified, as the security and welfare of citizens remain the primary purpose of government, in line with Section 14(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

She noted that the current 1% allocation has become inadequate to meet growing health demands, especially with the decline in donor support and Nigeria’s impending transition from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which would increase the country’s financial responsibility for immunization, maternal health, and disease control.

“With over 75% of health spending in Nigeria still financed out-of-pocket, the 1% allocation has proven insufficient to meet national needs,” she said. “Increasing the BHCPF to 2% is a strategic and timely intervention that ensures sustainability and national ownership of our health priorities.”

Banigo noted that the proposal was endorsed at the National Dialogue on Health Financing convened in September 2025 by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, Ministry of Finance, and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

She stressed that the increase would strengthen primary health facilities, enhance recruitment and retention of health workers, and guarantee access to essential medicines and services, particularly for women, children, and rural communities.

The Senator further outlined the expected benefits of the amendment, which include:

Strengthening primary healthcare systems and improving access to quality, affordable care;

Reducing catastrophic out-of-pocket spending for Nigerian households;

Safeguarding immunization and essential services amid declining donor aid;

Enhancing epidemic preparedness and community health resilience; and

Promoting economic productivity through a healthier workforce.

Banigo assured that the transparency framework of the existing Act would be maintained, with the Fund jointly administered by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and the NHIA, alongside state and local governments. Annual reports and audited accounts would continue to be submitted to the National Assembly for oversight.