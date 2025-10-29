Senate confirms Oluyede as Chief of Defence Staff

Oluyede

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed General Olufemi Oluyede as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

Oluyede was confirmed barely an hour after he and other nominees arrived at the complex amid tight security.

Welcoming the nominees to the chamber, Senate President Godswill Akpabio described the screening as a constitutional duty aimed at ensuring that only the most competent and patriotic officers are entrusted with safeguarding the nation.

Akpabio said, “Distinguished colleagues, it is with great pleasure that I welcome our newly appointed Service Chiefs to the hallowed chamber of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“On behalf of the entire Senate, I congratulate you on your well-deserved appointments and commend you for the years of dedicated service you have rendered to our great nation.”

He further explained that the exercise was part of the Senate’s oversight responsibility to guarantee discipline and professionalism within the armed forces, adding that the chamber looked forward to a constructive interaction that would strengthen Nigeria’s security system.

The Senate President added, “Today’s exercise is in keeping with our constitutional duty to provide oversight and ensure that only the most competent, patriotic, and disciplined officers are entrusted with the task of safeguarding our national security and territorial integrity.”

President Bola Tinubu had written the Senate, seeking for the screening and subsequent confirmation of the newly appointed Service chiefs.

The President’s letter was read on Tuesday by Akpabio.

According to the letter, the Service Chiefs are Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Waheedi Shaibu; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas and Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Kennedy Aneke.

Akpabio thereafter referred it to the committee of the whole for screening and confirmation of the nominees.

The Senate rescheduled the screening to Wednesday, October 29, from its initial plan to hold it next week.

Akpabio explained that the adjustment was necessary to allow the new military chiefs to assume their duties without delay.