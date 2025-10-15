Senate confirms Louis Odion, Ummusalma Isiyaka Rabiu as Executive Commissioners of FCCPC

…Also Confirms Prof. Yusuf Mohammad as NLRC Commissioner Representing North East

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The Senate has confirmed the appointments of Mr. Louis Odion and Hajia Ummusalma Isiyaka Rabiu as Executive Commissioners of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The confirmation followed the presentation and consideration of a report by the Senate Committee on Trade and Investment, chaired by Senator Umar Sadiq, during plenary on Tuesday.

President Bola Tinubu had earlier forwarded the nominees’ names to the Senate for screening and confirmation in a letter dated 31st July, 2025, which was read by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

According to the President’s nomination, Odion, a veteran journalist and former Commissioner for Information in Edo State, will serve as Executive Commissioner (Operations), while Ummusalma Isiyaka Rabiu from Kano State will serve as Executive Commissioner (Corporate Services).

Presenting the committee’s findings, Senator Sadiq said both nominees were found qualified and competent for the positions, having demonstrated integrity, professionalism, and a strong understanding of consumer protection and market regulation.

He explained that their appointment aligns with the Federal Government’s drive to promote fair competition, protect consumer rights, and ensure a robust regulatory framework in Nigeria’s growing digital and commercial sectors.

Following the presentation, the Senate adopted the committee’s report and confirmed both nominees through a unanimous voice vote.

In a related development, the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, chaired by Senator Adeniyi Adegbonmire, also presented its report on the screening of Professor Yusuf Mohammad, who was nominated as Commissioner of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission (NLRC) to represent the North East geopolitical zone.

Presenting the report, Senator Adegbonmire said the nominee met all constitutional and professional requirements, noting that he possesses the experience and expertise required to contribute effectively to the ongoing reform and modernization of Nigeria’s legal framework.

“The committee found Professor Yusuf Mohammad eminently qualified and of proven integrity. His appointment will further strengthen the Nigerian Law Reform Commission’s capacity to review obsolete laws and harmonize them with current realities,” Adegbonmire said.

The Senate, after adopting the report, unanimously approved Professor Mohammad’s nomination through a voice vote.