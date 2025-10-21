Senate confirms Aminu Yusuf as NPC Chairman, two others as commissioners

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate has confirmed the appointment of Aminu Yusuf from Niger State as chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC).

The Upper Chamber also confirmed the appointment of Joseph Haruna Kigbu from Nasarawa State and Tonga Betara Bularafa from Yobe State as commissioners for the NPC.

The confirmation by the Senate on Tuesday was sequel to the presentation and consideration of the report of the Committee on National Identity and National Population by its Chairman, Senator Victor Umeh, LP, Anambra Central.

Presenting the report on Tuesday, Umeh, who noted that the nominees were thoroughly screened by the committee, said, “The nominees appeared before the committee for screening on Tuesday, the 14th of October, 2025,” he said.

“The committee did not receive any criminal complaints on any of the nominees. They are prepared for the job for which they have been nominated.”

Umeh explained that the committee requested relevant documents, including curriculum vitae, code of conduct clearance certificates, police reports, and DSS clearance, before the screening commenced.

He added that the exercise involved a presentation by each nominee followed by a question-and-answer session.

Umeh noted that the committee was satisfied with the eligibility of the nominees.

The Senate thereafter resolved into the committee of the whole to consider the report.

At the committee of the whole, Senate President Godswill Akpabio put the confirmation to a voice vote, and the “ayes” had it.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had written the Senate where he sought the screening and subsequent confirmation of the nominees.

The letter dated 31st July, 2025 was read on October 7th by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.