Senate clears Shaibu as Chief of Army Staff

Senate

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Major General Waheedi Shaibu as the new Chief of Army Staff, directing him to “take a bow” and assume office immediately.

Shaibu’s confirmation came barely an hour after the upper chamber cleared General Olufemi Oluyede as Chief of Defence Staff, marking the beginning of the screening process for President Bola Tinubu’s newly appointed service chiefs.

The confirmation exercise, held at the National Assembly complex in Abuja, was conducted under tight security as senators held both open and closed sessions to assess the nominees.

Presiding over the session, Senate President Godswill Akpabio described the process as a constitutional duty meant to ensure that only capable and patriotic officers are entrusted with leading the nation’s security agencies.

Akpabio added that there was no need for lengthy questioning, saying, “There is no need to ask them too many questions because we will be having a closed-door session with them.”

Senator Isah Jubrin, representing Kogi East, expressed confidence in Shaibu’s ability to deliver, noting that he had known the officer for three decades.

“The officer is well known to me. I have known him for 30 years. Shaibu is humble and takes his job very seriously. I want to believe that is an asset,” he said.

“I believe he has what it takes to move Nigeria out of the challenges the country is experiencing today,” he added.

President Tinubu had written the Senate, seeking the screening and subsequent confirmation of the newly appointed Service chiefs.

The President’s letter was read on Tuesday by Akpabio.

According to the letter, the Service Chiefs are Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Waheedi Shaibu; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas and Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Kennedy Aneke.

Akpabio thereafter referred it to the committee of the whole for screening and confirmation of the nominees.

The Senate rescheduled the screening to Wednesday, October 29, from its initial plan to hold it next week.

Akpabio explained that the adjustment was necessary to allow the new military chiefs to assume their duties without delay.