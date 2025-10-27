Seminary graduates 350 students, champions next generation leadership

From left: Rev Dr Delight Oyedeji, Registrar, Rev Prof Cletus Orgu, Provost, and Rev Dr.Martins Jimoh, Academic Dean of LIFE Theological Seminary, during the Seminary’s Platinum anniversary celebration, press conference, recently held in Lagos

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

About 350 students are expected to graduate from the LIFE Theological Seminary of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria across different centres including Abeokuta, Badagry and Ikorodu, among others this year.

Speaking at the press conference heralding the institution’s 70years anniversary, the provost, Prof Cletus Orgu reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to nurturing sound theological education, deepening alumni relations, and preparing the next generation of Christian leaders to uphold biblical truth in a rapidly changing world.

According to him, the institution will continue to maintain close ties with its graduates, tracking their progress, and encouraging lifelong learning.

“Our motto, Balancing Spirituality with Academic Excellence, remains our guiding compass,” Professor Orgu declared. “We are committed not only to preserving our rich legacy, but to advancing boldly into a future where LIFE Seminary continues to shape the spiritual landscape of Africa and beyond.”

“We are in touch with many of our past students. Some who have completed their first degrees still reach out to us, and we continue to follow their spiritual development.

“True Christian ministry is about transformation, not profit. “Some have turned ministry into a commercial enterprise. But the goal of the church remains the same to make men and women Christ-like in character.

With the theme, “70 years of Training Men and Women for Effective Ministry”, the provost said, the seminary reflects on 70 years of divine faithfulness, it is also embarking on a forward-looking agenda focused on renewal, relevance, and global engagement.

Orgu said, the institution in the years to come would embark on curriculum advancement to address contemporary ministry challenges, increase in research output and theological publications, and strengthen partnerships with global theological institutions, expansion of infrastructure and campus facilities, enhance online learning platforms to reach new frontiers as well as sustainable development initiatives to secure the seminary’s future growth.

He added that the 70th anniversary celebration will feature a series of spiritually enriching and legacy-building events, including inaugural Anniversary Lecture delivered by the Provost on October 22, anniversary novelty match between seminary students and a guest team on October 30, thanksgiving Service at the Seminary Chapel on November 5, honorary doctoral awards to outstanding figures in Christian leadership as well as launch of a festschrift in honor of the outgoing Provost, Professor Cletus C. Orgu on November 8 and grand convocation finale, where Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctoral candidates will be conferred degrees across various programs.

He described the 70th anniversary as “a milestone of grace, growth, and global relevance,” underscoring the Seminary’s continued commitment to producing spiritually grounded, theologically sound, and mission-driven leaders.

“Since its inception in 1955 under the visionary leadership of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, LIFE Theological Seminary began as a response to the need for trained ministers to serve the rapidly growing Christian movement in Africa.

“The seminary also encouraged Christians to take active roles in national development, including politics. “There is nothing wrong with Christians being involved in politics. “Our concern is that when they get there, they should remain true Christians and use their position to bring transformation.”

“Today, it stands as one of Africa’s foremost institutions of ministerial formation, having trained thousands of pastors, missionaries, theologians, church planters, and educators who now serve faithfully across Nigeria, Africa, and the global Christian community.

“Our alumni are influencing communities, shaping nations, and engaging culture with the mind of Christ. This anniversary is not merely a celebration of longevity, but a testimony to enduring impact”, he said.

One of the events marking the 70th anniversary of LIFE theological seminary was the 2nd inaugural lecture held at the seminary where the Provost, Prof. Orgu urged leaders to see themselves as men and women who God expects to manage earth resources sustainably.

“Sustainable development is the development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of the future generation to meet their own needs.

Speaking on the topic: “Biblical Integrity and its Transformative Power in the Contemporary African Cultural landscape”, Orgu said, “It is a sin for people to use up the natural resources meant also for future generations. We are to account for the profitable or misuse of nature. It must be used sustainably for the good of human beings and God’s glory”, he said.

He however emphasized that the institution will continue to promote Christian education that is relevant, transformative, and socially responsible. “We believe that through sound biblical teaching, the next generation will rise to live for Christ and impact the world positively,” he concluded