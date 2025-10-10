Seme Customs records 182% surge in monthly revenue collection

By Godwin Oritse

The Seme Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has recorded a significant leap in its revenue collection, generating ₦1.5 billion in September 2025 — a 182 percent increase from the ₦513 million recorded in the same month last year.

Speaking with journalists on Thursday, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Wale Adenuga, attributed the remarkable performance to the effectiveness of the ongoing Customs reform agenda anchored on compliance, transparency, and data-driven operations.



According to Adenuga “This outstanding performance reflects the effectiveness of the current Customs reform agenda built on compliance, transparency, and data-driven monitoring of goods, as well as the dedication of officers and men who continue to embody my vision of a modern, efficient, and accountable Customs Service.”



Adenuga further disclosed that in line with the Federal Government’s drive to diversify the economy through non-oil exports and in compliance with the Comptroller-General’s directive to promote legitimate trade, the Command facilitated over 53,000 metric tons of export valued at ₦7.9 billion during the period under review.



“These exports, comprising agricultural produce and manufactured goods, demonstrate the renewed confidence of exporters in the Seme Command as a viable trade hub under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS),” he said.

On anti-smuggling activities, the Customs boss said the Command made significant seizures, which include 2,043 bags of foreign parboiled rice (50kg each), 150 bales of second-hand clothing, 169 bottles of DSP cough syrup with codeine, and five used vehicles, with a combined Duty Paid Value (DPV) of ₦1.9 billion.



He added that through credible intelligence and strong inter-agency collaboration, officers of the Command, in a joint operation with NAFDAC, intercepted five trucks conveying 10,000 bags of expired flour originating from Egypt, with a DPV of ₦1.2 billion.



“The health risks associated with consuming such expired products could have led to severe infections, food poisoning, and long-term health complications,” Adenuga warned.



“Beyond health implications, such unwholesome goods undermine local industries and erode consumer trust.”



Reaffirming his commitment to trade facilitation and effective border management, Adenuga said the Command would continue to strengthen its operations through the use of technology and collaboration with relevant stakeholders.



“We shall continue to enhance our operational efficiency through technology, stakeholder collaboration, and proactive intelligence,” he said.

“Our collective mission is to ensure that the Seme–Krake border remains a gateway of prosperity, not criminality.”