Seme Customs records 182% surge in monthly revenue collection

By Godwin Oritse

The Seme Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has recorded a significant leap in its revenue collection, generating N1.5 billion in September 2025, a 182 percent increase from the N513 million recorded in the same month last year.

Speaking with journalists yesterday, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Wale Adenuga, attributed the remarkable performance to the effectiveness of the ongoing Customs reform agenda anchored on compliance, transparency, and data-driven operations.

According to him, “This outstanding performance reflects the effectiveness of the current Customs reform agenda built on compliance, transparency, and data-driven monitoring of goods, as well as the dedication of officers and men who continue to embody my vision of a modern, efficient, and accountable Customs Service.”

Adenuga further disclosed that in line with the Federal Government’s drive to diversify the economy through non-oil exports and in compliance with the Comptroller-General’s directive to promote legitimate trade, the Command facilitated over 53,000 metric tons of export valued at N7.9 billion during the period under review. “These exports, comprising agricultural produce and manufactured goods, demonstrate the renewed confidence of exporters in the Seme Command as a viable trade hub under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS),” he said.