Segun Manuel celebrates induction as Fellow of WAACSP

By Jimitota Onoyume

Dr. Segun Manuel Olumuyiwa, a renowned customer service coach and trainer, has expressed gratitude for his induction as a Fellow of the West Africa Association of Customer Service Professionals (WAACSP), the region’s premier professional body for service excellence.

He emphasized his passion for helping organizations build service cultures that not only satisfy but delight customers, adding that he has consistently championed customer service training for professionals in diverse sectors including real estate, hospitality, healthcare, and oil and gas.

This fellowship, one of the highest recognitions in the field, was conferred on Dr. Manuel in acknowledgment of his outstanding contribution to customer service practice, his over 15 years of professional experience, and his proven commitment to equipping businesses across Nigeria with strategies that drive customer loyalty and sustainable growth.

As the world prepares to celebrate Customer Service Week this October, Dr. Manuel noted that the recognition is a call to action for businesses and institutions to prioritize customer experience as a strategic tool for growth. “Customer service is no longer a soft skill—it is the lifeline of every business. This fellowship further strengthens my resolve to support organizations in Nigeria and beyond to unlock bigger profits through happier customers,” he said.

Industry stakeholders, entrepreneurs, and professionals are encouraged to take advantage of the upcoming Customer Service Week to renew their commitment to building stronger customer relationships, while learning from seasoned experts like Dr. Manuel whose dedication continues to shape the customer service landscape in Africa.