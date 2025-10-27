Security Trust Fund’ll enhance safety in Delta — Ahon

The Delta State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing public safety and strengthening security operations with the launching of the Delta State Security Trust Fund.

This assurance was given by Sir Festus Ahon, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, during a telephone interview in Asaba.

Recall that Oborevwori officially launched the Security Trust Fund last Wednesday at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Asaba.

The event was attended by industry leaders, security chiefs, community representatives, and senior government officials.

Speaking, yesterday, Ahon explained that the fund was created in partnership with the private sector to generate additional resources for the implementation of the governor’s crime prevention and safety strategies.

He said the initiative was designed to provide sustainable financial support for security operations across the state.

He said: “As a government, we are doing our best to ensure the safety of our people in Delta State.

“The Security Trust Fund was created to assist security agencies in acquiring gadgets, training, and vehicles to check the influx of criminal elements and make the state more peaceful for everyone.”

On transparency and accountability, the governor’s spokesperson assured Deltans that proper oversight mechanisms have been established.

“We can assure you that every kobo contributed to the Trust Fund will be properly managed and utilised for the good of Deltans. A committee has been set up to oversee the management of the fund, ensuring transparency and accountability,” he said.

He commended the efforts of security agencies in curbing crime across the state, noting that significant progress had been made, particularly in reducing incidents of kidnapping.

He said: “We are still exploring the possibility of establishing local vigilante groups to support conventional security outfits. However, our current focus is to enhance the efficiency of existing agencies through this fund.”

“In the last few months, the issue of kidnapping has reduced because our security agencies are on top of their game, working in collaboration with community and religious leaders to ensure safety.”

He emphasised that security was a shared responsibility, urging residents to cooperate with security operatives.

“Security is a joint effort. If you have any useful information, share it with us and the security agencies,” he said.

Ahon further stressed that while the state remains open to all law-abiding citizens, those involved in criminal activities would be dealt with decisively.

“In Delta, we welcome everyone doing genuine business. But anyone involved in criminal activities will either leave the state or face the full wrath of the law,” he warned.

On infrastructure, the CPS reiterated the Oborevwori administration’s commitment to even development across all parts of Delta State. He highlighted the recent flag-off of the reconstruction of the Warri–Sapele–Benin Road as part of efforts to boost economic activities and improve transportation.

“Last week, Governor Oborevwori flagged off the reconstruction of the portion of the Warri–Sapele Road between the Effurun Roundabout and Mecca Bridge because Deltans and other Nigerians use the road daily. The Federal Government has also awarded the adjoining section from the Benin axis. It’s a 10-kilometre dual carriageway with five kilometres on each lane,” he said.

Ahon emphasised that all infrastructural projects in the state were based on the needs of the people, assuring that every part of Delta State would benefit from the governor’s development agenda.