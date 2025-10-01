SEC DG advocates financial independence through capital market investment

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, has urged Nigerians to leverage opportunities in the capital market to build both personal and national financial independence as the country marks its 65th Independence Anniversary.

In a goodwill message titled “Forging a New Legacy of Financial Independence”, Agama described the capital market as a critical engine of economic empowerment, noting that true independence goes beyond political sovereignty to include financial security for every citizen.

According to him, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and the guidance of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, the capital market has been repositioned as a “public square of prosperity for all,” rather than an exclusive preserve of a privileged few.

He highlighted reforms such as the dematerialization of shares, increased retail investor participation, introduction of new asset classes, FinTech collaborations, and reduced time-to-market for securities as measures to deepen inclusion and democratize wealth creation.

Other initiatives, he noted, include strengthening corporate governance, adopting international best practices in fund valuation, promoting financial literacy, and sustaining the campaign against Ponzi schemes defrauding Nigerians.

“These are not just regulatory updates; they are the building blocks of a financial democracy,” Agama said. “Every Nigerian—from the civil servant in Makurdi to the tech entrepreneur in Yaba, the farmer in Kano, and the fisherman in Yenagoa—can now have a stake in the commanding heights of our economy.”

He emphasized that financial independence is central to dignity and prosperity, stressing that the capital market offers Nigerians a platform to transform savings into productive investments that fuel enterprise growth and national infrastructure.

“When you buy a share, you become a part-owner of a Nigerian company. When you invest in a bond, you are helping to fund the infrastructure that will power our future. This is the new face of patriotism,” he declared.

Agama urged citizens to embrace financial literacy, consistent investment, and a long-term perspective to build sustainable wealth and support national transformation.

“As we celebrate 65 years of nationhood, let us embrace this powerful tool for wealth creation. The growth of our economy must mirror the growth of our citizens’ financial independence,” he added.