Sean Dyche in contention for Nottingham Forest job

Sean Dyche

By Enitan Abdultawab

Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks to appoint Sean Dyche as their manager, following the sack of Ange Postecoglou over the weekend.

According to reports, Dyche is the front-runner to take over as Forest’s new head coach, and the Premier League team hopes to finalise an agreement on Monday.

Postecoglou was sent packing immediately after Forest’s 3-0 loss at home to Chelsea on Saturday, with owner Evangelos Marinakis reportedly furious and leaving the stadium even before the match ended and terminating the contract of the former Tottenham Hotspur manager as soon as the final whistle was blown.

The Australian’s tenure at Forest is the shortest permanent managerial tenure in Premier League history, as he failed to win a game and was fired 39 days after being hired on September 9. His appointment had come after Marinakis sacked Nuno Espirito Santos just three matches into the campaign.

Now, Dyche, the former Everton manager, is in advanced talks with Nottingham Forest. He has not had a job since he left the Toffees in January after just two years in charge.

According to reports involving the appointment, Dyche’s prospects of landing the position have greatly increased over the weekend, and he has had encouraging conversations over the last 24 hours.

Other names such as Roberto Mancini and Marco Silva have been mentioned, but Dyche’s advanced talk is greatly projected to be the next story in the club.

Nottingham Forest currently sit 18th with just one win, two draws and five losses in their last eight matches.