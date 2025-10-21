Sean Dyche appointed new manager of Nottingham Forest

(FILES) Everton’s English manager Sean Dyche gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on December 1, 2024. Nottingham Forest have appointed Sean Dyche as their new head coach on a deal until summer 2027, the Premier League club announced on October 21, 2025. The 54-year-old former Burnley and Everton boss has replaced Ange Postecoglou after the Australian was sacked on Saturday following just 40 days in charge at the City Ground. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. /

Nottingham Forest have appointed Sean Dyche as their new head coach on a deal until 2027, the Premier League club announced Tuesday.

The 54-year-old former Burnley and Everton boss has replaced Ange Postecoglou after the Australian was sacked on Saturday following just 40 days in charge at the City Ground.

Dyche, a Forest trainee under celebrated manager Brian Clough, becomes the club’s third boss this season in what is his first job since leaving Everton at the start of this year.

“A respected and experienced Premier League manager, Dyche brings the perfect blend of character, tactical acumen and proven achievement to guide the club through its next chapter,” said a Forest statement.

Dyche’s first game in charge will be Thursday’s Europa League tie at home to Porto.

Postecoglou was sacked just minutes after Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Chelsea, making him the shortest-serving permanent manager in Premier League history.

Owner Evangelos Marinakis dismissed the former Spurs boss after no wins from his opening eight games.

Postecoglou was appointed following the exit of Nuno Espirito Santo, who was himself sacked in September following the collapse of his relationship with Marinakis.

Forest are in the Premier League relegation zone with just five points after eight games despite a squad bolstered by over £100 million ($134 million) of investment during the transfer window.

