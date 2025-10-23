SDP expels national chairman Gabam, youth leader, others over misconduct

Gabam

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- CRISIS rocking the Social Democratic Party, SDP, has taken a new dimension as the National Working Committee, NWC, expelled top officials of the party, including its former National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, and National Youth Leader, Mr. Ogbonna Chukwuma Uchechukwu, over allegations of misconduct, financial misappropriation and abuse of office.

The decision was taken on Thursday in Abuja at the end of the NWC meeting and it was sequel to months of investigation and disciplinary proceedings.

Addressing journalists at the party’s National Secretariat, the National Publicity Secretary, Rufus Aiyenigba, while reading the communique, explained that the move followed the adoption of the report of the Disciplinary Committee and a subsequent White Paper which reviewed the findings and recommendations on the allegations brought against the affected officers.

Aiyenigba stressed that the NWC had earlier, on June 24, 2025, suspended the trio Gabam, Uchechukwu, and the National Auditor, Mr. Clarkson Nnadi, over a prima facie case of misconduct, financial impropriety, and gross abuse of office.

According to him, to ensure due process, the party constituted an independent Disciplinary Committee on July 4, 2025, which conducted a two-week investigation and submitted its report on July 18, 2025.

The party’s spokesman emphasised that the NWC thereafter reviewed and adopted the White Paper on August 15, 2025, leading to today’s decisive action.

According to him, those dismissed and expelled are Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam – Former National Chairman (dismissed and expelled), Mr. Ogbonna Chukwuma Uchechukwu – Former National Youth Leader (dismissed and expelled).

Others are Mr. Clarkson Nnadi – Former National Auditor (relieved of duties following voluntary resignation) and eight other members — Adamu Abubakar Modibbo, Abubakar Dogara, Nuraddeen Bisalla, Solsuema Osaro, Ambo Ekpeyong, Eluwa Ifeanyi Henry, Humphrey Unwukaeze, and Judith Israel Shuaibu — for alleged acts of disloyalty and unlawful entry into the party’s national secretariat on July 28, 2025.

Aiyenigba added that the party expelled members were caught by security operatives in possession of sensitive documents and valuables allegedly removed from the secretariat and are facing criminal prosecution.

According to him, the expulsions were necessary to “restore integrity, discipline, and internal order” within the SDP, adding that other administrative recommendations from the White Paper would be implemented to prevent future infractions.

“The actions take immediate effect from Thursday, October 23, 2025,” the statement read in part, adding that the decisions were unanimously adopted by members of the National Working Committee.

The NWC reaffirmed its commitment to upholding transparency, accountability, and constitutional order in the running of the Social Democratic Party.

Recall that the NWC of the SDP had on 24th June suspended Gabam over alleged grave allegations of gross financial misconduct, embezzlement, misappropriation, and diversion of party funds, just as the party also suspended two members of the NWC, namely: Nze Nnadi Clarkson, National Auditor, and Uchechukwu Chukwuma, National Youth Leader, over same offence.

According to a statement then by SDP National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, had said that the decision followed a resolution of a meeting of the NWC, where overwhelming evidences were presented linking the suspended officials to a series of unauthorised financial transactions, personal enrichment schemes, and movement of funds from the party’s accounts without necessary approvals of the NWC.