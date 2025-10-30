SDP Crisis: My husband has no plans to defect — Mrs. Adebayo

—Calls for Greater Female Representation in Governance

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

Following the recent wave of defections by politicians to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mrs. Lilian Adebayo, wife of the former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general elections, has dismissed rumours that her husband plans to dump the party.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja when she hosted the forum of state chairmen of the SDP, Mrs. Adebayo reaffirmed her husband’s unwavering commitment to the party, noting that he has been a loyal member since his teenage years and has resisted several offers to join other political parties.

“My husband, Prince Adewole Adebayo, joined the SDP when he was 19 years old, and he’s still with the same party. He’s had opportunities to move to other parties like the PDP and others, but he never did,” she said.

“He has stayed committed to the SDP, and by the grace of God, in the next election, he’ll still be there. He’s not leaving the SDP for any other party whatsoever.”

Mrs. Adebayo commended the SDP’s internal conflict resolution mechanism, noting that the party has managed its challenges more effectively than others.

“Every party has had its share of challenges, but the SDP has been able to handle its own very well. You don’t hear the kind of rancour and divisions that happen elsewhere. Whenever issues arise, they’re resolved quickly and peacefully,” she said.

On her husband’s chances in the 2027 presidential election, Mrs. Adebayo expressed optimism, describing him as youthful, capable, and passionate about Nigeria’s progress.

“I believe he has a great chance if Nigerians are honest with themselves. We’ve had presidents come and go without meaningful change. Nigerians must decide whether to continue on that path or choose someone young, capable, and ready to work,” she stated.

Beyond party politics, Mrs. Adebayo also advocated for greater female participation in governance, stressing that women bring empathy, balance, and compassion to leadership.

“Women need more representation in politics. Men usually don’t give women enough opportunities, but if they truly want the nation to progress, they must create room for women,” she said.

“Women lead with empathy — they are kind-hearted and balanced. More women in leadership would be good for the country.”

Addressing the perception that women do not support one another in politics, she disagreed, saying that divisions are often fueled by men.

“I don’t believe women don’t support themselves. The problem is that men sometimes create divisions among women. If they leave us alone, women will stand together,” she said.

“Personally, I always support women. I was so happy recently when I saw the only female chairman among the others — I gave her a big hug. If she runs for any position, I’ll support her because I know she thinks the same way I do.”