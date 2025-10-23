SDP crisis deepens as party expels National Chairman Gabam, Youth Leader, others

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The crisis rocking the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has intensified as the National Working Committee (NWC) expelled key officials, including its former National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, and National Youth Leader, Mr. Ogbonna Chukwuma Uchechukwu, over alleged misconduct, financial irregularities, and abuse of office.

The decision followed months of investigation and disciplinary proceedings, culminating in the adoption of a White Paper by the NWC at its meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

Addressing journalists at the party’s National Secretariat, the National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Rufus Aiyenigba, said the expulsion was based on the recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee, which investigated the allegations.

He recalled that the NWC had earlier, on June 24, 2025, suspended Gabam, Uchechukwu, and the National Auditor, Mr. Clarkson Nnadi, over a prima facie case of misconduct and financial impropriety.

To ensure due process, Aiyenigba explained, the party constituted an independent Disciplinary Committee on July 4, 2025, which conducted a two-week investigation and submitted its report on July 18, 2025. The NWC reviewed and adopted the White Paper on August 15, paving the way for Thursday’s final decision.

Those affected include: Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam – Former National Chairman (dismissed and expelled)

Mr. Ogbonna Chukwuma Uchechukwu – Former National Youth Leader (dismissed and expelled)

Mr. Clarkson Nnadi – Former National Auditor (relieved of duties following voluntary resignation)

Others expelled include eight members — Adamu Abubakar Modibbo, Abubakar Dogara, Nuraddeen Bisalla, Solsuema Osaro, Ambo Ekpeyong, Eluwa Ifeanyi Henry, Humphrey Unwukaeze, and Judith Israel Shuaibu — for alleged disloyalty and unauthorized entry into the party’s national secretariat on July 28, 2025.

Aiyenigba noted that the decision was taken to restore discipline and integrity within the party, adding that additional administrative reforms recommended in the White Paper would be implemented to strengthen internal governance.

“The actions take immediate effect from Thursday, October 23, 2025,” he said, adding that the decisions were unanimously adopted by members of the NWC.

The NWC reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and adherence to the party’s constitution in all its operations.