SDP Crisis: 36 state, FCT chairmen demand immediate constitution of Board of Trustees

The 36 state chairmen of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and their Federal Capital Territory (FCT) counterpart have called for the immediate constitution of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) to strengthen internal checks, promote transparency, and enhance collective leadership.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the Chairman of the Forum of State Chairmen, Femi Olaniyi, said the BoT, being the conscience of any political party, should be constituted without delay to promote accountability and stability within the SDP.

Olaniyi recalled that the forum had earlier supported the suspension of the former National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, and other officials, following investigations into alleged financial and administrative irregularities.

He explained that the party’s Disciplinary Committee, chaired by Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Sadia Liman (mni), had submitted its report to the National Working Committee (NWC), which was reviewed and released in a White Paper.

According to Olaniyi, the forum supports the decisions taken by the NWC after considering the committee’s findings.

He further noted that the forum’s position was informed by the participation of its representative on the disciplinary panel, Mr. Kingsley Agbo, who serves as the SDP chairman in Ebonyi State.

Olaniyi also urged relevant authorities to look into issues raised in the report and ensure due process in addressing them.

The forum reaffirmed its support for the Acting National Chairman, Professor Sadiq Abubakar Gombe, and the National Secretary, Dr. Olu Agunloye, as well as other members of the NWC.

“We pass a vote of confidence in the NWC and call on all well-meaning Nigerians to join us in building a party that upholds social justice and a better life for all citizens,” Olaniyi stated.

He dismissed claims that the SDP was unwilling to accommodate new members, describing such views as inaccurate. He added that the party welcomes collaboration and inclusivity aimed at strengthening democracy and national development.

The recent developments come amid ongoing internal restructuring within the SDP.

Last week, the National Working Committee (NWC) announced disciplinary actions against some national officers following investigations into alleged misconduct and breaches of the party’s constitution.

Reading the communiqué at the party’s national secretariat, National Publicity Secretary, Rufus Aiyenigba, said the decision followed the adoption of the report of the Disciplinary Committee and the subsequent White Paper that reviewed its findings and recommendations.

Those affected include: Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam – Former National Chairman and Mr. Ogbonna Chukwuma Uchechukwu – Former National Youth Leader

Others include Mr. Clarkson Nnadi (former National Auditor, who resigned) and several members sanctioned for alleged acts of indiscipline and procedural violations.

The SDP leadership emphasized that the measures were part of efforts to restore order, enhance transparency, and reposition the party ahead of future elections.