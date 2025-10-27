SDGs: Nigeria to benefit from over $40trn global devt partners, humanitarian groups

RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT: Africa lacks transformative research and development to achieve 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA —NIGERIA is set to benefit from over $40 trillion set aside by global development partners and humanitarian organisations, especially for the developing nations for sustainable development goals, SDGs.

Already, the Institute of Negotiators, Community, and Social Development Experts, INCOS-DE, has concluded induction and certification of executive experts and development partners that would ensure Nigeria had access to global grants for development.

Speaking at the induction ceremony in Abuja, weekend, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of INCOS-DE, Kunle Yusuff, stated that over $40 trillion in funds were available from global development partners and humanitarian organizations to support the achievement of SDGs and climate change initiatives.

However, Yusuff warned that many developing countries, including Nigeria, lacked the expertise and capacity needed to access these funds, contributing to ongoing underdevelopment.

He noted that more than 345 global organizations held these funds and were eager to support developing nations in improving the lives of their citizens.

INCOS-DE, backed by the federal government, has established training partnerships with prestigious institutions such as the Moller Institute Cambridge; Liberty University, USA; the United Nations; and Merited Institute.

He said between now and 2030, approximately $17.5 trillion was allocated for climate change initiatives, while nearly $15 trillion was available for SDG-related projects.

“From now until 2030, almost $17.5 trillion is earmarked globally for climate change, about $15 trillion for the SDGs, and close to $20 trillion for strategic partnerships and negotiations—all directed at humanitarian and development efforts.

“And these are on humanitarianism and development. These are the money that will be spent before the completion of sustainable development goal agenda 2030,’’ he said.

He stressed the urgent need for the Nigerian governments at federal, state, and local levels to build the right expertise to tap into these untapped grant funds from global development partners.

He said the answer on how Nigeria could benefit from the credible grant interventions laid in capacity building and professional training, enabling Nigerians to join the global community in accessing the funds.

Yusuff stated: “The issue is not just the quantum of funds available but the ability of Nigerians to become certified experts and development practitioners.

‘’Certification is key to accessing global support networks, donor agency databases, and philanthropic grants worldwide.”

Regarding government interest, Yusuff noted that INCOS-DE had reached out to various federal agencies, states, and local authorities to encourage participation and capacity development.

“We have written to all federal government agencies, including MDAs, and met with some governors to promote this opportunity.

‘’Government alone cannot finance all its development programs, but securing grants through these alternative means offers a win-win for everyone involved,’’ he said.