Scores of terrorists killed in attempted road ambush on troops in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Scores of members of Boko Haram terrorists who laid ambush on troops of North East Joint Task Force ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ have been killed, with others sustaining gunshot wounds.

Unfortunately, three soldiers paid the supreme price, while several arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists.

The incident took place at about 10:am on Saturday when soldiers were on routine clearance of the road against any planted Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by terrorists to allow smooth movement of motorists, passengers, goods and services in that axis.

A reliable source indicated that the troops displayed high sense of gallantry in repelling the attacks, as the insurgents aimed at wreaking havoc on them.

“Troops of North East Joint Task Force ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ while on patrol to clear major highways in Gwoza came under ambush. The troops succeeded by eliminating dozens of the terrorists, but unfortunately, three soldiers paid the supreme price.

“As I speak, several arms and ammunition were recovered from the defeated terrorists as normalcy has since been restored along the major roads in Gwoza town,” the source and other residents revealed.

Meanwhile, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, who also hails from Gwoza, sympathised with the families of the soldiers killed, even as he commended troops of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ for their sacrifices and commitment in the fight against terrorism and other criminalities in Borno and other states of the North East.