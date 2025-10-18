Scores of Boko Haram terrorists killed in Borno ambush

…as security forces also sustained casualties

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Dozens of terrorists suspected to be members of Boko Haram/ISWAP have been killed in an ambush on troops of 21 Armoured Brigade along Bama-Kashimri village in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The troops according to Credible Military Source revealed that they were on clearance operations around the Kashimri general area when the incident took place last Friday (Yesterday).

The source said, troops of the Joint Task Force North East ‘ Operation Hadin Kai’ responded swiftly with firepower, as over 30 terrorists were neutralized, while others fled with gunshot wounds.

“Yes, our troops came under Boko Haram ambush along Bama- Kashimri village last Friday while on clearance operations.

“Troops responded swiftly and nuetralized dozens of the terrorists, as scores fled with gunshot wounds.

“Unfortunately, the Officer who led the clearance operation (Names withheld), with some soldiers, two members of Civilian Joint Task Force and two Vigilantes paid the supreme price during the encounter”. the military source revealed.

He, however, said the troops have sustained high spirit, as further operations are ongoing in all fronts to maintain pressure on the terrorists and deny them freedom of movement.