School administrator calls for joint efforts in fighting moral decadence among students

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A school administrator, Dr. (Mrs.) Abosede Babalola has called on stakeholders in the nation’s education sector to join hands together in fighting the moral decadence among youths, especially school children.

Babalola, while lamenting the widespread erosion of societal values among Nigerian youths, blamed the failure of families, schools, as well as government for the rising moral decadence.

Babalola, who is the Principal of Patterson Memorial Baptist Grammar School, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, made the call while addressing newsmen to herald 30th anniversary of the school, emphasized that there is urgent need to address moral decline among young learners in the country.

She added that parents must rise up to their duties as the first teachers of their children, by instilling morals and fear of God in them.

“Government, school management and parents must join hands together to train these children. We must all commit to developing practical strategies to reclaim our children, starting from home where moral formation begins.”

Speaking on the qualities of the school, Dr. Babalola explained that the college has set high standard for the academics, spiritual and moral upbringing of the students, with zero tolerance to examination malpractices.

Babalola assured that the school will continue to build on the standard it has set in the past 30 years of its existence.

Speaking on the anniversary, Dr. Babalola noted that the weeklong programme is to mark the achievements recorded by the school in the last 30 years, through provision of qualitative education anchored by the fear of God, social justice, equity and equality.

She said the activities will begin on Tuesday, October 7, 2025 with the Literary and Debating activities with cultural day at Ogun Baptist Conference Hall, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta by 10am.

Babalola listed other activities to include Inter House Sports competition at MKO Abiola stadium Kuto on Wednesday, while the anniversary lecture and alma mata day with a Professor from Baptist Seminary as guest lecturer, with the theme “Contribution of the Baptist to education in Nigeria” on Thursday, October 9th, 2025 while the grand finale will hold on Friday, October 10, 2025 with a special anniversary thanksgiving at Ibara Baptist Church by 10am.

Also speaking, the Proprietor of the School who doubled as the President of Ogun State Baptist Conference, Revd. (Dr), Oyewale Oyeniyi, appealed to Ogun state government to return the mission schools to the owners, as missionaries have the capacity to run their schools effectively while it will also relieve the government of some burdens.