Saraki, Gambari, others pay glowing tributes to late Kwara Gov, Adebayo

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Dignitaries across Nigeria’s political and social circles on Tuesday night gathered in Abuja to honour the memory of former Kwara State Governor, Chief Cornelius Olatunji Adebayo, who passed away on June 25, 2025, at the age of 81.

The solemn evening of tributes drew former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki; former Chief of Staff to late President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; prominent businesswoman Bola Shagaya; former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha; Senator Dino Melaye; Frank Nweke Jr; NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye; among many others.

Adebayo, fondly called “C.O.,” was a man of many firsts in Nigeria’s political history — a teacher turned politician who rose to serve as Commissioner, Senator, Governor of Kwara State and later Minister of Communications, Works and Housing. He was also a frontline member of the pro-democracy coalition, NADECO, which fought for the actualization of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, who described Adebayo as both a mentor and a disciplinarian, reflected on their school days together at Ilorin Provincial School.

“He taught me humility. I was very rascally then, but he pulled me aside one day and said, ‘Agboola, remember, when you misbehave they would say it is because you are from a royal family.’ That lesson stayed with me for life,” Gambari said.

He also praised Adebayo’s honesty during tense political moments, recalling how he once urged a sitting governor not to rig an election and how his wit and joviality left indelible memories.

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki lauded Adebayo as a democrat who sacrificed much for Nigeria’s freedom. “We must remember a man who gave up a lot for this democracy that we are enjoying today. We owe him that,” Saraki declared.

The most moving tribute of the night came from Adebayo’s daughter, Oloruntoyosi Ayobola Ebun, who spoke on behalf of the family.

She recounted how, during the height of NADECO’s resistance in the 1990s, her father prepared his children for the likelihood of arrest or worse. “He told us plainly: ‘Any day, they may come for me. I may go out and never return.’ From then on, whenever he left home, he carried a small bag with clothes and toiletries, ready for detention,” she said.

According to her, that courage defined every stage of Adebayo’s public life. “He bore power like a burden, always mindful that it was service to God and people. He could not be bought, he could not be bent. He stood on principle, always,” she added.

She also painted the portrait of a loving father and grandfather whose discipline was matched only by his tenderness. “He nursed my mother through illness with devotion few men could ever match. He was also the best babysitter to his grandchildren, strict yet affectionate. His love was always felt, even in silence,” she said tearfully.

Recalling his integrity, one of his proteges simply identified as Dr. Atte, described Adebayo as “incorruptible,” narrating how he once turned down a bribe of £500,000. “He said, ‘No sir, I will not do this to my people,’” Atte told the audience, to thunderous applause.