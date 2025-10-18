Sapphire Adaobi storms Istanbul for 8th Miss Africa Golden pageant

By Benjamin Njoku

The 8th edition of the Miss Africa Golden pageant is scheduled to take place in Istanbul, Turkey, from November 9 to 16. President of Miss Africa Golden, Sapphire Adaobi, disclosed this in a chat with NollyNow, revealing that contestants from Africa, Europe, and America will compete for a grand prize and endorsement worth over $1 million.

According to the actress, part of the activities that will herald the pageant include hosting a commemoration programme to mark the anniversary of the death of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkey.

Also, on the occasion of National Arbor Day, they will plant tree saplings in the forest area with the contestants on behalf of both Miss Africa Golden and the sponsors of Plantinyum.

“We will display 20-30 images showcasing Africa’s most beautiful places, products, and well-known figures, and will hold a red carpet presentation with the finalists in the middle. This will ensure we attract significant recognition and attention. This is the first of its kind .We are excited for this show and hope only for the best,” Adaobi said.

The actress revealed that she took a break from acting to concentrate on the two international pageants and that her company, SS Multimedia Channels Limited is partnering with Exposide Global to make this event a huge success.