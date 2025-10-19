Sanwo-Olu to host global summit on blue economy, coastal resilience

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is set to host the 2025 International Climate Change Summit, focusing on the blue economy and coastal resilience.

The summit, scheduled to be held from Nov. 6 to 7 at the Lagos Continental Hotel, will bring together global leaders, investors, climate scientists, and policymakers.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, on Sunday in Lagos.

According to the statement, the summit has the theme: “Blue Economy, Green Money: Financing Africa’s Coastal Resilience and Ocean Innovation.”

It said the event would serve as a strategic platform to accelerate action and investment in Africa’s coastal and ocean economies ahead of the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

The statement said Lagos would remain committed to driving sustainable growth through innovation and investment in climate resilience.

“As Africa’s fastest-growing coastal city, Lagos stands at the frontline of both climate risk and innovation.

“Our goal is to unlock sustainable financing that protects our people, builds resilience, and drives economic growth through the blue economy,” it added.

The statement said Lagos had continued to demonstrate leadership in subnational climate action by developing city-level climate finance mechanisms, including blue bonds and nature-based coastal protection projects.

It noted that the summit would provide an opportunity to showcase ongoing and planned projects that promote environmental innovation and sustainable livelihoods.

“The Lagos International Climate Change Summit 2025 is more than a conference; it is a declaration that African cities can finance their own future,” it said.

The statement said the 11th edition of the summit would also focus on unlocking investment in ocean energy, sustainable fisheries, mangrove restoration, and coastal infrastructure through green and blended finance.

Delegates expected at the event include representatives from the African Development Bank, the World Bank, and Eko Atlantic.

Vanguard News