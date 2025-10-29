Sanwo-Olu disburses N2.7bn to over 10,000 vulnerable households in Lagos



.Restates commitment to social welfare

.As 1,000 get N460M cheques

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Adebola Akinola

At least the sum of N1.1 billion, out of N2.7 billion have been released to over 10,000 vulnerable households in Lagos under the social interventions, EKO Cares and EKO Listens initiatives of the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration so far.

The initiatives aimed at providing various financial support to assist in uplifting vulnerable residents in healthcare, housing, education, and small business development irrespective of ethnic, sex, party affiliations.

Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu, has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to poverty reduction and the creation of opportunities for every Lagos resident to thrive, even in the face of prevailing economic challenges.

The Governor, made the remarks on Wednesday, at the presentation of cheques to 1,000 beneficiaries of the State Government Financial Assistance Programme, tagged: “Eko Listen,” organized by the Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement, held at LTV Premises, Agidingbi, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Femi Hamzat, noted that the moment reaffirmed the true essence of governance: which is basically to provide comfort, hope, and opportunities for those who need it the most.

“This presentation of cheques to over 1,000 vulnerable Lagosians is not just a ceremony; it is a celebration of compassion and our shared humanity.

“It serves as a reminder that progress is not solely about infrastructure or numbers, but about how deeply we care for one another.

“Through initiatives like this, we strengthen the social contract between the government and its citizens — a relationship built on trust, empathy, and inclusion.

“Today, we are disbursing a total of ₦460 million, and this is not the first time this year, nor will it be the last.

“As we move toward the end of the year, more beneficiaries will be receiving their cheques, as we keep extending our support to those who need it the most.

“So far, EKO Cares has made a real difference in the lives of over 8,100 individuals, while EKO Listens has lent a helping hand to more than 8,690 beneficiaries. In 2024 alone, we distributed ₦1.1 billion to 2,477 residents throughout the state.

“For this year, we have set aside ₦1.6 billion to assist an additional 2,850 beneficiaries — and these programs are still running, with even more residents ready to receive support.

“This is our ongoing commitment to making social intervention inclusive and impactful.

“This initiative from the Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement shows our strong belief that governance should directly touch lives — not from afar, but with genuine empathy and decisive action.

“Behind every household is a story filled with dreams, hard work, and sometimes challenges. It is our responsibility to ensure that these challenges don’t dictate their futures.

“Our administration is deeply in tune with the needs of our residents. That is why we have been rolling out a variety of social intervention programs that truly bring relief to families and communities across Lagos.”

Sanwo-Olu, commended the brave and visionary leadership of President, Bola Tinubu’s administration for spearheading transformative reforms that are reshaping national economy.

“The groundwork we’re building on in Lagos was laid by his insightful and bold leadership. These reforms might be challenging, but they are essential for securing a future filled with prosperity, inclusivity, and sustainable growth for all Nigerians.

“So, I encourage all Lagosians — and indeed all Nigerians — to rally behind the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Let us show patience, faith, and unity as we navigate this transformative period. The reforms may test us now, but they will bring blessings in the future. Together, we can.”

Earlier, the Special Adviser on Political Legislative and Civic Engagement, Dr. Afolabi Tajudeen, described the event as a tangible expression of the inclusive governance principles embedded in the T.H.E.M.E.S Plus Agenda of the present administration.

According to him, “Beyond the provision of direct financial relief, this initiative embodies a deeper commitment to compassion, equity, and empowerment-ensuring that every resident has a fair chance to thrive.

“The beneficiaries of today’s financial assistance were meticulously selected from a pool of approximately 5,000 applicants received this year, spanning all 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the State.

“Notably, women constitute about 46% of the selected recipients. This ongoing initiative continues to open avenues for economic inclusion and stability, “

Tajudeen highlighted that the mandate of the Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement is ‘to strengthen the harmonious relationship between the Executive and Legislative arms of Government and other political gladiators; as well as create and implement citizens’ engagement policies, where every citizen in the State, irrespective of creed, religious belief, social inclination and ethnic nationality feels secured, engaged and fulfilled’.

He added that, through the

benevolence of Mr. Governor, palliative food items were distributed to no fewer than 2,000 vulnerable individuals, including the elderly and persons

living with disabilities.

“In 2024, we introduced the Civic Education and Sensitization Programme in schools, aimed at enhancing civic understanding and promoting political inclusion among young residents. During the first phase of implementation, a total of 7,888 students were successfully engaged and sensitized.

“The CitizensGate Mobile App, a digital feedback platform, stands as one of the flagship initiatives of this Office. Designed to enhance government responsiveness, it provides residents with a direct communication channel to the State Government-eliminating the need for physical visits to the State Secretariat.

“To date, the app has positively impacted over half a million users, including members of the diaspora,” Tajudeen stated among others.