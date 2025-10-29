Sanwo-Olu disburses ₦2.7bn to over 10,000 vulnerable Lagos households

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

…Restates Commitment to Social Welfare as 1,000 Get ₦460m Cheques

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Adebola Akinola

The Lagos State Government has disbursed ₦2.7 billion under its EKO Cares and EKO Listens social intervention programmes, reaching over 10,000 vulnerable households across the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to poverty reduction and inclusive development, said the initiative aims to provide financial support for residents in areas such as healthcare, housing, education, and small business growth—regardless of ethnicity, gender, or political affiliation.

Speaking at the presentation of ₦460 million in cheques to 1,000 new beneficiaries of the EKO Listens programme, held at the LTV premises, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu—represented by Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat—said the gesture reflected the essence of governance rooted in empathy and inclusion.

“This presentation is not just a ceremony; it is a celebration of compassion and our shared humanity,” he said. “Progress is not only about infrastructure or numbers, but about how deeply we care for one another. Through initiatives like this, we strengthen the bond of trust between government and citizens.”

The Governor disclosed that so far, EKO Cares has supported over 8,100 individuals, while EKO Listens has assisted more than 8,690 residents. In 2024 alone, ₦1.1 billion was distributed to 2,477 beneficiaries, with an additional ₦1.6 billion earmarked to support another 2,850 residents before year-end.

Sanwo-Olu praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for initiating bold national reforms, describing them as the foundation for sustainable prosperity and economic inclusivity. He urged Lagosians to remain patient and supportive of the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Earlier, the Special Adviser on Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement, Dr. Afolabi Tajudeen, said the financial assistance programme aligns with the T.H.E.M.E.S Plus Agenda and demonstrates the government’s commitment to equity and empowerment.

According to him, beneficiaries were carefully selected from about 5,000 applicants across all 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas, with women making up 46 percent of the recipients.

Tajudeen added that the governor had also distributed food palliatives to over 2,000 vulnerable residents, including the elderly and persons with disabilities.

He further highlighted the success of the CitizensGate Mobile App, which has connected over 500,000 users—including diaspora residents—to the Lagos State Government for feedback and service delivery, as well as the Civic Education Programme that engaged 7,888 students to promote civic responsibility and political inclusion.