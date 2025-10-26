Sanction untrained drone pilots, ARCO Aviation urges NCAA

…Graduates 12 Certified Operators

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has been urged to clamp down on unlicensed drone operators across the country to enhance airspace safety and professionalism in the aviation sector.

The call was made by the Chief Instructor of ARCO Aviation Academy, Mr. Samuel Sunday, during the graduation ceremony of 12 certified drone pilots in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, over the weekend.

Sunday, whose academy is the first NCAA-approved drone training institution in Nigeria, emphasized that unauthorized drone operations pose serious safety risks and undermine the integrity of the aviation industry.

“NCAA should ensure that only certified drone pilots operate within Nigeria’s airspace. Without proper regulation, we risk endangering both air users and the public,” he stated.

He explained that the establishment of ARCO Aviation Academy was driven by the need to reduce the cost and stress of obtaining drone pilot certification abroad.

“ARCO Aviation Academy is the first drone-certified training school accredited and certified by the NCAA. With many Nigerians previously traveling overseas for remote pilot certification, ARCO Worldwide Services decided to create a local alternative that provides the same standard of training here in Nigeria,” Sunday said.

According to him, the institution has also subsidized training costs to make certification more accessible while retaining aviation-related revenue within the country.

He noted that the academy has now graduated 16 certified drone pilots, comprising the first batch of four and the second batch of twelve, who completed their Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) training.

Charging the new graduates, Sunday urged them to uphold professionalism, ethical standards, and public safety in their operations.

“I expect them to make us proud by flying the ARCO Aviation Academy banner high, applying the knowledge, skills, and good attitude they have acquired here in all their activities,” he said, warning that erring drone operators would face sanctions from regulatory authorities.

Sunday also expressed optimism about the future of drone technology in Nigeria, noting its vast potential to boost innovation and economic growth.

“The future of drone operations in Nigeria and globally is very promising. The industry is still developing here, meaning there’s a lot to learn, innovate, and contribute to national development,” he added.

One of the newly certified pilots, Achimugu Ukwenya, described the three-week intensive training as a transformative experience that enhanced his understanding of drone operations.

“The training has broadened my knowledge of the drone domain and equipped me to operate within globally acceptable professional standards,” Ukwenya said.