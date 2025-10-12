Sambo’s turbaning as Sardauna Zazzau well deserved — Shehu ABG

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Kaduna

A former member of the House of Representatives and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Kaduna State, Hon. Usman Bawa Shehu, popularly known as ABG, has congratulated former Vice President, Arc. Namadi Sambo, on his turbaning as the Sardauna Zazzau by the Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

In a statement issued in Kaduna, ABG described the honour as “well-deserved and befitting of a statesman whose life has been devoted to selfless service, integrity, and national development.”

He said the recognition was not only a celebration of Sambo’s illustrious public service but also a reflection of the high esteem in which he is held within the Zazzau Emirate and across Nigeria.

“The turbaning of His Excellency, Arc. Namadi Sambo, as Sardauna Zazzau is a clear recognition of his decades of patriotic service and enduring influence in promoting good governance and national cohesion,” ABG stated.

According to him, the title of Sardauna Zazzau carries immense historical and cultural weight, symbolising wisdom, courage, and commitment to the welfare of the people.

He commended the Emir of Zazzau for honouring “a man whose contributions to peace, progress, and unity remain indelible in Nigeria’s political history.”

Bawa noted that Sambo’s leadership style, humility, and devotion to service continue to inspire a new generation of leaders who believe in putting the nation first.

He prayed that Almighty Allah would grant the new Sardauna of Zazzau good health, wisdom, and the strength to discharge his new traditional responsibilities with distinction.

ABG expressed confidence that Sambo’s reign as Sardauna would further strengthen the cultural heritage, unity, and progress of the Zazzau Emirate, describing him as “a man of peace, vision, and purpose whose legacy will continue to illuminate the path of leadership and service to humanity.”