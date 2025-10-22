Salah, Hakimi among nominees for CAF Player of the Year award

Salah

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah and Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi are among 10 stars nominated for the 2025 African Player of the Year award, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

Salah finished fourth and Hakimi sixth in the 2025 Ballon d’Or and are the favourites for the African award.

Egypt captain Salah has been voted African Player of the Year twice while Morocco skipper Hakimi is seeking a first success.

Apart from Salah, the other two contenders from the Premier League are both Senegalese — Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr and Everton striker Iliman Ndiaye.

There are two Africa-based nominees, Congolese Fiston Mayele from Egyptian club and African champions Pyramids and Oussama Lamlioui of Moroccan outfit Renaissance Berkane. Both are prolific scorers.

The last winner, Nigeria striker Ademola Lookman, did not make the short list, but 2023 winner and compatriot Victor Osimhen was included.

CAF technical and development committee members, coaches, former stars and selected media representatives chose the 10 nominees.

Nominees

Andre Frank Zambo-Anguissa (CMR/Napoli), Fiston Mayele (COD/Pyramids), Mohamed Salah (EGY/Liverpool), Denis Bouanga (GAB/Los Angeles FC), Serhou Guirassy (GUI/Borussia Dortmund), Achraf Hakimi (MAR/PSG), Oussama Lamlioui (MAR/Renaissance Berkane), Victor Osimhen (NGR/Galatasaray), Iliman Ndiaye (SEN/Everton), Pape Matar Sarr (SEN/Tottenham Hotspur)

AFP