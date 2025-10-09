Saint Joseph Ovensehi expands into aviation with the launch of Ovensehi Jets

By Dickson Omobola

Lagos, Nigeria Nigerian-born entrepreneur and global innovator, Saint Joseph Bilal Ovensehi, has announced plans to launch Ovensehi Jets, a premium private jet shuttling service designed to redefine luxury travel for Africa and beyond.

Ovensehi, the CEO of Kinzbell Global Ltd and Ovensehi Group, is well known for his groundbreaking ventures in real estate, technology, and alternative power solutions. With Ovensehi Jets, he is setting his sights on aviation, a sector he believes is ready for disruption.

The new service will provide membership-based private jet shuttles, offering flexible routes between major African cities and international hubs. According to Ovensehi, the company will emphasize safety, efficiency, and premium customer experience, while also integrating with the forthcoming Ovensehi mobile app for seamless bookings.

“Private jet travel should not only be about exclusivity, but about reliability and creating value for business and leisure travelers,” Ovensehi stated. “Ovensehi Jets is positioned to transform how Africa connects with itself and the rest of the world.”

Initial routes are expected to cover Lagos, Abuja, Accra, Johannesburg, and Dubai, with plans to expand further into Europe and North America. Discussions with regulators and international aviation partners are already underway as the company prepares to commence operations.

Ovensehi’s latest move underscores his bold approach to business, reinforcing his reputation as one of Africa’s most dynamic entrepreneurs.