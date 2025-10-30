Sabi Writers empowers 30 children in Nigeria with scholarship

By Ephraim Oseji

Sabi Writers is proud to announce that 30 pupils have been fully sponsored to access quality primary education through the Future Builders’ Scholarship (FBS) — the company’s flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.



The FBS Programme is designed to ensure that every Nigerian child, regardless of background or circumstance, has the opportunity to receive a solid educational foundation. Through this initiative, Sabi Writers aims to empower children to dream, learn, and become transformational leaders in their communities.



According to Lucky Agbocheni, Project Coordinator and Head of Partnership and Social Impact at Sabi Writers, the initiative represents more than just a scholarship: “At Sabi Writers, we believe education is the seed of transformation. The Future Builders’ Scholarship is our way of planting that seed in young minds who might otherwise never have the chance to learn. When we invest in these children, we’re investing in Nigeria’s future.”



In alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4: Quality Education, the FBS initiative reinforces Sabi Writers’ commitment to social impact and nation-building.

Blessing Nwodu, Lead, Marketing and Communications at Sabi Writers, added: “Our mission as a brand has always been about impact — not just through words, but through action. The FBS programme reflects our belief that every story matters, and that by giving these children a chance to learn, we’re helping them write better stories for themselves and for our society.”

Sabi Writers is an award-winning writing agency based in Lagos, Nigeria, and a proud subsidiary of Sabi Holdings. The company specialises in providing premium content writing services tailored for entrepreneurs, professionals, celebrities, and leaders across Africa. Beyond its dedication to clients, Sabi Writers continues to drive meaningful social change through education-focused initiatives like the Future Builders’ Scholarship.