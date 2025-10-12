S/ West Dev Commission will fast track regional growth, bridge gap – Aiyedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state has said that the establishment of the South-West Development Commission (SWDC) would bridge developmental gaps in the South-West and unlock its economic potential.

Aiyedatiwa said this at a thanksgiving reception in honour of Dr Jide Martins Adewinle, the newly appointed Federal Commissioner representing Ondo State in the Commission, held at Adekunbi Hall, Iye Ile Resort Centre, Ode-Aye.

He said, “The creation of the South-West Development Commission is a laudable step by the Federal Government to tackle developmental disparities, harness regional potential and promote sustainable growth.

According to him ” with the right leadership and collaboration, the Commission will serve as a veritable tool for economic revitalisation, infrastructural renewal and social transformation in our region.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s readiness to partner with the Commission (SWDC) to advance infrastructural renewal, industrialisation and youth empowerment across the state.

Speaking on Dr Adewinle, the governor, described the appointment as a product of merit, hard work and years of consistent service to humanity.

Aiyedatiwa, who congratulated Adewinle, noted that his appointment did not come by chance but as an acknowledgement of competence, capacity and character, urging him to live up to expectation.

He added, “Over the years, Dr Adewinle has demonstrated exceptional commitment to community development, youth empowerment and professionalism.

“His appointment will further project Ondo State as a reservoir of capable hands, men and women who can stand tall anywhere in service to our nation.

“Leadership is stewardship imbued with humility, inclusiveness and vision. Let your service reflect the diligence, integrity and accountability that have defined your journey thus far.

” The expectations are high, but I am confident that with God on your side and the support of our people, you will make Ondo proud.

The governor assured that the Ondo State Government would work closely with the SWDC and other federal institutions to ensure that the people benefit maximally from ongoing and future developmental projects.

“Our administration will continue to collaborate with the Commission to enhance regional integration, agricultural development, industrialisation and youth empowerment, all key pillars of our development agenda.”

Earlier, Dr Adewinle expressed gratitude to God, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Aiyedatiwa for the opportunity to serve, promising to justify the confidence reposed in him.

Adewinle said the SWDC was created to promote regional development by focusing on education, infrastructure, welfare and economic empowerment, describing it as a platform that would reposition the South-West for sustainable growth.

He noted that the idea of regional development being championed through the Commission was a continuation of the visionary blueprint of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, whose policies transformed the South-West into an economic hub through education, infrastructure and agriculture.

“What President Tinubu has done with the establishment of this Commission is a continuation of Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s dream for a prosperous South-West, a region that thrives on unity, innovation and development.

“The Commission will rekindle that legacy by driving growth in education, welfare, and infrastructure.”

Adewinle added that the SWDC would address the challenges of centralised development by initiating region-focused projects to boost economic fortunes and create jobs.