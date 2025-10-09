Rural women, finance, smart business growth take center stage at Tech Herfrica’s PoliServe Dialogue 2.0

The PoliServe Dialogue 2.0 returns this October 15 at Kabusa Market in Kabusa Village, FCT, to commemorate the International Day of Rural Women with an inspiring focus on empowering women entrepreneurs through innovation, inclusion, and collaboration.

Organized by Tech Herfrica, the Dialogue serves as a meeting point for rural women entrepreneurs, government representatives, and business leaders who serve them, fostering shared understanding and practical solutions to strengthen women-led businesses and promote smart, sustainable growth.

This year’s edition, themed “Smart Business, Sustained Growth,” will also mark the launch of the first round of the $100 RuralMarket Fund, a collaborative initiative of Tech Herfrica and its financial partners. The fund, built on lessons from a 2023 pilot project that achieved a 100% repayment rate and over 70% business growth, offers non-interest, revolving loans managed under commercial principles to ensure sustainability, accountability, and impact.

According to Amb. Mrs. Angonimi David-Imeh, Chairman of the PoliServe Dialogue 2.0 and Founder of Hope Raisers Global Foundation,

“This initiative demonstrates that with the right partnerships and smart financing, rural women can transition from survival to sustainable growth. We are not just funding businesses; we are building legacies of economic resilience.”

Beyond funding, the Dialogue will deliver practical learning sessions on new tax laws and their implications, digital literacy for business expansion, financial literacy, mental health and wellbeing, and sustainable enterprise management, ensuring women gain holistic knowledge to strengthen their ventures.

Dignitaries and partners expected include representatives from the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, and Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access (EFInA).

Other partners include GTBank, Hope Raisers Global Foundation, Prince 7 Youth Development Initiative, Rendra Foundation, Holyhill Relief Foundation, Onome Food Market, Organisation of Women in International Trade (OWIT), YALI Network Abuja, Dutch and Doyenne, DeeBlissful Bakes, The Confident Woman, Radiant Futures, The Aziza Development Foundation, McDream Concepts, Faslearn, Orbeets Digi-Tech, Lexicon Media, and Laerryblue Media.

The PoliServe Dialogue 2.0 continues to bridge the gap between policy and practice, ensuring that the voices of rural women entrepreneurs inform meaningful, lasting solutions. Building on the success of the 2024 maiden edition — which received the endorsement of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, this year’s dialogue reinforces the message that smart business drives sustained growth, when women are empowered, heard, and supported.