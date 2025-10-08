Row over appointment of senate clerk as civil group petitions NASC

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A civil society organisation, the Malcolm Omirhobo Foundation, has petitioned the Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) over the appointment of Mr. Emmanuel Odoh as Acting Clerk of the Senate, urging the Commission to review the process and ensure compliance with public service procedures.

The petition, dated 6 October 2025, raised concerns about adherence to due process, merit, and federal character in the appointment exercise.

It was co-signed by three lawyers: Dr. S. M. Oyeghe, Esq.; Chukwudi B. Nwuzor, Esq.; and Benneth J. Ebikon, Esq., who requested an administrative review of the circumstances surrounding the selection.

In the petition titled ‘Petition Against the Processes in the Appointment of the Acting Clerk of the Senate,’ the Foundation said the process did not, in its view, reflect the principles of merit and fairness expected in such appointments.

“The recent appointment of the Acting Clerk of the Senate violated the Civil Service Rules, Meritocracy, and Standing Practice and Federal Character,” the group stated.

It also drew attention to what it described as inconsistencies in official records, urging the NASC to verify relevant documents related to the appointment.

“As a concerned organisation, we are apprehensive to know the motive behind the appointment of Mr. Odoh to the position of Clerk of the Senate, while more qualified officers appear to have been overlooked,” the petition said.

The group called for an investigation and recommended that future appointments should be made strictly in accordance with civil service rules.

“We therefore urge your good self to intervene and ensure a discreet investigation into the issues raised above, and that due process be followed in the appointment of the Clerk of the Senate, having regard for seniority and zoning in line with Federal Character,” it added.

It also asked the NASC to uphold transparency and consistency in internal administrative practices within the National Assembly bureaucracy.

“We trust that your esteemed office will take necessary action to reaffirm the principles of meritocracy, equity, and standardisation in Nigeria’s public service,” the petition stated.

Copies of the petition were forwarded to the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the Clerk to the National Assembly.