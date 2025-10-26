Rotary Club Sapele Urban renews push for wider immunisation coverage

By Paul Olayemi

As the world commemorated World Polio Day on October 24, the Rotary Club of Sapele Urban joined the global campaign to sustain a polio-free world with a panel discussion themed “Improving Immunisation Coverage: A Panacea to Polio Eradication.” The event brought together public health experts, local government health officials, and Rotarians to brainstorm on how to strengthen immunisation coverage and sustain Nigeria’s polio-free status.

The forum, held as part of the club’s fellowship activities, featured stakeholders such as Okpe Blessing, Director of Nursing Services, Sapele Local Government Area, and Dr. Ukoba Obatavwe, a public health expert. The discussants stressed that achieving zero-level polio required renewed commitment, community engagement, and innovative health strategies that go beyond routine vaccination drives.

Speakers at the event commended Rotary International’s long-standing humanitarian contributions in the global fight against polio but urged for stronger local collaboration. They emphasized the need for wider coverage, consistent sensitisation, and full participation of Rotary members during planning, implementation, and post-vaccination monitoring to ensure no child is left unimmunised.

Participants also called for stronger government involvement, especially in funding, staffing, and enforcement. They urged authorities to enact and enforce laws that sanction schools, churches, mosques, or parents who obstruct immunisation officers. According to them, government support remains crucial in sustaining the gains already achieved in the fight against polio.

Dr. Obatavwe, in his contribution, lamented the poor prioritisation of healthcare by the Nigerian government, noting that most immunisation programmes are funded by international partners. “We must begin to fund our own health systems. Once government funding fails, the programmes die,” he said, calling for self-sufficiency and renewed national commitment to public health.

Past President and discussant, Rotarian Adanma Eguwebere, said Rotary would continue to work closely with health professionals to sustain polio eradication efforts. “Rotary International has always stood in the gap for humanity. Beyond funding, we want to be involved before, during, and after immunisation to ensure every child gets vaccinated,” she said.

As part of the activities marking the day, members of the Rotary Club of Sapele Urban visited the Amukpe Health Centre, their adopted facility, where they donated medical consumables to support vaccination exercises and promote immunisation awareness.

Receiving the items, the matron of the health centre, Mrs. Kikiru Rita, expressed appreciation to the club. “We are very happy for this assistance. It will go a long way to help children in this centre and prevent many diseases. May God reward all Rotarians for their dedication,” she said.

The event concluded with renewed pledges by Rotarians and health stakeholders to intensify community sensitisation and strengthen collaboration at all levels. With this year’s global theme, “Every Child, Every Vaccine, Everywhere,” the Sapele Urban Club reaffirmed its commitment to Rotary International’s goal—to kick polio out of the world, one child at a time.