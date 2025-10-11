Rotary Club of Edjeba, partners celebrate girl child

By Jimitota Onoyume

Rotary Club of Edjeba in collaboration with Guwor Emomotimi foundation and some others organized a talk for Domingos, Edjeba and Demonstration Secondary schools in Warri and environs to mark this year’s international day for the girl child with the theme “The Girl I Am, The Change I Lead: Girls on the Front lines of Crisis.”

They also donated sanitary pads and wipes to the students.

Others that participated in the talk and donations were Rotaract club , E-club of the world ,Interact club of Edjeba college, Interact Club of Edjeba Estate school.

The wife of the speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Mrs Timiebi Guwor who spoke on morals and promoting a culture of openness, respect for the girl child, stated that every girl no matter her background has the power to drive positive change, even in difficult times.

She also touched on the potential of the girl child, urging the girls to continue pursuing their dreams, reminding them of their inbuilt capacity to attain greater heights.

She further on behalf of the wife of the Delta State Governor Deaconess Tobore Oborewvori paid the school fees of Miss Winner Johnson-Edewor.

On her part, the New Generation Chairperson of Rotary Club of Edjeba ,Rotarian Martha Obevudiri, advised girls to be clean during their menstrual cycle and always.

Rotarians Joy London ,Fumi Akinbuli and Alero Ogoru, also charged girls to shun laziness during menstrual flow.

Principal of Edjeba College, Mrs Abeji Mayuku, and her counterpart in Demonstration Secondary school Warri, Dr comfort Osiobe and Miss winner Johnson Edewor in their speeches thanked Rotary Club of Edjeba and her partners for the donations and health talk on menstruation.