Rotary Chairman, Holger Knaack visits Nigeria to strengthen polio fight, promote health initiatives

Rotary International

The Rotary Foundation Chairman and Past Rotary International President, Holger Knaack, and his spouse Susanne, begin a week-long visit to Nigeria from November 1–7, 2025, to reinforce Rotary’s enduring commitment to eradicating polio, preventing disease, and protecting mothers and children.

During the visit, Mr. Knaack will meet with Rotary leaders, government officials, and partners including the Federal Ministry of Health, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF) and PATH.

A statement by Rotary Public Image Coordinator for Zone 22, Region 27 Ibim Semenitari said Knaack will also participate in a Polio immunization field exercise.

He will also visit Rotary’s Programme of Scale—Together for Healthy Families in Nigeria, which supports maternal and child health across communities as well as sites in the FCT and Akwa Ibom states where the Rotary Healthy Communities Challenge is being implemented.

“Rotary’s work in Nigeria continues to inspire the world.

“Our shared goal is not only to end polio but to build lasting systems that keep families healthy and strong,” said Rotary International President-Elect Yinka Babalola.

Rotary Foundation Trustee Ijeoma Pearl Okoro added: “The Rotary Foundation transforms generosity into impact. From vaccines that save children to programmes that empower mothers, our work in Nigeria shows what service and compassion can achieve.”

The visit will also include donor recognition ceremonies and meetings with local Rotary districts, celebrating the transformative power of partnerships that continue to change lives across Nigeria.