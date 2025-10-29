Rotarian Enegbuma unveils book on Okpekpe clan

By Jimitota Onoyume

The author of “Okpekpe Clan – My Commentaries on Our Kinsmen and Our Homeland,” Rotarian Sunny Enegbuma, has unveiled the book at a colourful fellowship of the Rotary Club of Warri, Delta state.

Rotarian Enegbuma, said the book chronicles the vast cultural heritage of the Okpekpe clan in Edo state , Nigeria.

“It is a two-volume publication that reflects the community’s landmass, kinsmen, land marks and critical issues and events of traditional significance in the area.

“The book also sets a historical direction for generations of the Okpekpe community.

“It will serve as a launch pad for research and intellectual development, providing a window to historical events and leveraging satire and other literary appreciations.”, he said.

The author , Rotarian Enegbuma, who is a legal practitioner and philanthropist said the book stemmed from his desire to address issues around boundaries and other key areas..

“The book is a product of research and contributions from scholars and stakeholders from the community, both within and in the diaspora.”, he said.

The president Rotary Club of Warri, Rotarian Chris Iyovwaye represented by his Vice President Rotarian Wardah Marshall , the immediate Past President Rotarian Regina Edukugho

and other Rotarians , hailed the author, describing him as a man with a passion for community development.

They expressed optimism that the book will provide answers to many questions and serve as an instructional material for generations.

Funds were raised during the event. The author said the money generated from the event will be donated to an orphanage.

Rotary international is an organization of men and women of goodwill who are passionate about social growth and development.