‘Rock Your Body’ sets the stage ablaze as IV TUNE’s EP debuts

The Nigerian music scene has been electrified with the release of ‘Fortune’, a 7-track EP from fast-rising Afro-Fusion artist, Enielayefa Fortune Ebikake, popularly known as IV TUNE.



The project, which officially drop on October 3, 2025, is already making waves with its standout track, “Rock Your Body”, a smooth, flirty, and irresistible anthem that’s fast becoming a fan favorite. With its playful lyrics, magnetic rhythm, and dance-ready beat, the track is primed to dominate playlists and nightclubs nationwide.



Born Enielayefa Fortune Ebikake, IV TUNE is a Nigerian Afro-Fusion artist whose distinctive sound bridges Afrobeats, R&B, and global rhythms.



Recognized for his infectious hooks, powerful songwriting, and charismatic stage presence, he has been steadily carving a place for himself as one of the new voices to watch in the Afrobeats landscape.



With Fortune, IV TUNE not only proves his artistry but also positions himself as a global export in the making.“Fortune is pure vibes and versatility on display.

IV TUNE effortlessly blends Afrobeats, R&B, and global sounds into one dynamic wave of music. From the hustle-driven urgency of Time Is Money, to the fiery heat of Fire On Me, and the uplifting energy of Come Alive, this EP hits every mood.



It’s both personal and universal, a true soundtrack of ambition, love, struggle, and joy.

Back-to-back, it delivers anthems that speak to the streets and the world at the same time.

”Speaking on the release, he remarked: “This EP is me stepping into my destiny. Each song reflects my journey — the struggles, the dreams, the wins.



Fortune is about embracing life’s challenges and still finding reasons to dance, to live, and to believe.”