Rivers Police arrest car snatching suspect caught on CCTV

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT — Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested a suspect involved in a car snatching incident that occurred on Tuesday night in Port Harcourt.

The incident, which took place in the Alakahia–Choba area of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, was captured on Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) and later circulated across social media platforms.

Confirming the development in a statement on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said the arrest followed swift and coordinated action by the Command.

According to her, the suspect, identified as Iruo Young, aged 42, was apprehended at his hideout in the Ikoku area of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area after intelligence-led operations.

“The Rivers State Police Command has made another remarkable achievement in a swift operation and investigation into the viral video circulating on social media, depicting an armed robbery incident at Choba area of Port Harcourt on October 15, 2025,” the statement read in part.

“The incident, which occurred around 3:00 p.m., involved the snatching of a Toyota Avalon car at gunpoint. Through intelligence-led policing and technical support, operatives successfully arrested one of the suspects, identified as Iruo Young, 42, at his hideout in Ikoku.”

Iringe-Koko further disclosed that the suspect voluntarily confessed to the crime during interrogation and provided useful information about his role and that of his accomplices.

She added that the suspect is currently in custody, while efforts are ongoing to track down the other fleeing gang members, recover the stolen vehicle, and retrieve the firearms used in the operation.