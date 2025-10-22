Rivers Govt urges NIS to implement reviewed expatriate policy

The Rivers State Government has called on the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to effectively implement the recently reviewed Expatriate Administration System (EAS) policy, which includes the Expatriate Quota (EQ) programme, in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mr Benibo Anabraba, made the call on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, when the Comptroller of Rivers State Command of NIS, CIS Yabagi Abdulmajeed, paid him a courtesy visit.

According to Anabraba, the EQ programme was designed to enhance and expand local content and personnel by pairing Nigerians with expatriates, thereby facilitating technology transfer and efficient manpower development.

He said that the State Government would continue to partner with and encourage the organisation and other sister agencies for national security and the benefit of all Rivers residents.

He said that by attaching Rivers people to expatriates, the policy would help the state have efficient manpower and seamless technology transfer.

Anabraba, therefore, urged NIS to uphold its good work, promising that the State Government would continue to provide an enabling environment for the economy to thrive.

Earlier, the state NIS boss disclosed that the service had implemented several reforms in visa and passport issuances, and had cracked down on undocumented immigrants.

Abdulmajeed called on Nigerians to desist from collaborating with or hiding such individuals, stressing the importance of national security.

Vanguard News