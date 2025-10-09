Riverpark Estate: Developer defies Wike’s order, FCTA moves for legal sanctions

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The standoff between the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA and developers at the controversial Riverpark Estate in Abuja escalated on Wednesday evening as officials of the Department of Development Control stormed the site to halt what they described as an illegal construction in defiance of a clear ministerial directive.

The Director of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, who led the enforcement team, said the operation became necessary after reports emerged that the developer had resumed work on the site despite repeated warnings.

“We are here to ensure total compliance with the ministerial directive that no development should be allowed in the River Park Estate. We got a report that there is an ongoing development. That’s why we rushed here – to stop it and remove the illegal structure”, Galadima said.

According to him, the FCTA is no longer relying solely on demolition exercises to enforce compliance, but will now pursue legal sanctions against the erring developers.

“We are liaising with our Legal Secretariat to take this matter up legally so that we don’t have to come back again. Nobody is above government. Maybe there is a perception that he can do as he pleases, but that is a mistake. The kinetic aspect has been done; now we are moving to the legal option”, he stated.

Galadima stressed that the developer had full knowledge of the ministerial directive, which followed recommendations by an ad-hoc committee set up by FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, on August 8, 2025.

The committee had indicted the developers for violating the Development Lease Agreement DLA and recommended the revocation of all undeveloped plots within the estate, citing both expiration of leases and breach of terms.

It also maintained that all new and ongoing constructions must be halted until ownership and compliance issues are resolved.

However, while directing that legitimately developed “customary” plots be retained by their owners, the committee advised the FCTA to reassert full control over disputed lands in line with Clause 9.2 of the DLA.

Galadima disclosed that the final course of action will be determined after consultations with the Legal Secretariat.

“At this moment I can’t say anything because, as I said earlier, I’m going to consult the Legal Secretariat on what next line of action should be taken,” he said.