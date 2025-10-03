Beauty queen and model, Nwaoma Ukachukwu.

Popular beauty queen and model, Nwaoma Ukachukwu, has expressed deep concern over the alarming rise of poverty in Africa, particularly in Nigeria, stressing that children remain the most vulnerable victims.

In a statement issued to the media on Friday, Nwaoma warned that if the trend continues unchecked, it could trigger an unprecedented uprising among children.

“I see children crying across different states in the country. I see them carrying stones and knives in revolt. These children are hungry and angry. This is a word of caution to our government and those in leadership positions across Africa and Nigeria. Something must be done now,” she said.

While acknowledging the looming danger, Nwaoma stressed that solutions are within reach if urgent steps are taken to ease the burden on vulnerable children.

According to her, poverty in Africa and Nigeria has become a ticking time bomb, especially because it directly threatens the future of young people.

“The future of Africa and Nigeria lies in the hands of our children. If, for any reason — whether through neglect or the weaponization of poverty for political gain — these children are abandoned on the streets, then Africa should brace itself for a shocking revolt that could shake the continent to its core.

“I therefore caution that urgent action must be taken. Every child deserves not just to live, but to have access to the best life possible.”

Speaking further, she noted that her foundation has toured different parts of Africa and witnessed firsthand the painful realities of children trapped in poverty.

“This is why we have now mobilized and empowered vulnerable children in Owerri, Imo State. Their school fees for the year have been cleared,” she added.

Nwaoma emphasized that beyond the efforts of her foundation, the government must play a decisive role by providing affordable schools, quality healthcare, decent housing, and an enabling environment for children to thrive.

She concluded that only through such interventions can the growing divide between the children of the rich and the poor be bridged.

Vanguard News