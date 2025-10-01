RHIFIL takes medical outreach to communities in Nigeria

In a bid to improve healthcare access across Nigerian communities, a non-governmental organization,Rural health initiatives for improved living (RHIFIL) organized a comprehensive free medical outreach program in Benin City and several other communities in edo state.

The initiative aimed to provide essential health services to residents who lack regular access to medical facilities.

Over 2,500 individuals from different communities received free consultations/treatment and surgery from doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals.

The outreach included general health check-ups, blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, vaccinations, and distribution of free medicines.

Additionally health education sessions were conducted to raise awareness about common health issues and preventive care.

Speaking to newsmen at the event, The president, Rural health initiative for improved living (RHIFIL) Rev. Mrs. Josephine Kpere-Daibo said the goal of RHIFIL as an (NGO) is to bridge the gap in healthcare services and ensure that no one is left behind due to financial or logistical barriers.

“We are committed to promoting healthier communities through accessible medical support”.

Kpere-daibo also said RHIFIL (NGO) plans to hold similar outreach programs regularly and encourages more volunteers corporate organizations and private donors to join the efforts in providing quality healthcare for the less privileged.