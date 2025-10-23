Revoked lands no longer federal property, Oyo tells FG

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

The Oyo State Government has declared that any landed property it had revoked, automatically reverted to it, and was no longer the property of the allottee, including the Federal government.

The declaration followed a recent public notice issued by the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, which warned Nigerians against purchasing some listed properties in Oyo State, claiming that they remained federal assets

The state’s Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Mr Akinfunmilayo Williams, at a press briefing on Thursday in Ibadan, stated that the properties, claimed by the FG to belong to it, had been revoked by the state government, therefore they were no longer federal government’s properties.

He admonished the federal government against misleading the public over the ownership of the properties, insisting that the affected lands were lawfully revoked and reallocated after years of abandonment and misuse.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the notice signed by the Permanent Secretary of the

Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Mr Shuaib Belgore, had cautioned that “any individual or entity attempting to buy, sell, or claim ownership of the listed properties would be doing so illegally and at their own risk.”

The properties mentioned include the Africa Regional Centre for Engineering Design and Manufacturing (ARCEDEM) at Iwo Road, the Federal Low-Cost Estate and Site and Services at Idi-Ayunre, a Federal Housing Scheme in Saki, the National Strategic Grain Reserve property at Iyande, the Radio Nigeria property at Basorun, and the National Horticultural Research Institute site at Ajalubosa, Alesinloye, all in Oyo State.

According to Williams, the state government is compelled to clarify the situation as its actions were lawful, transparent and guided by the Land Use Act of 1978, which vests authority over all lands in a state in the hands of the governor.

“Our action is not a hostile one; rather, it is a necessary measure to protect the state’s assets, restore investor confidence, and ensure that public land is utilised for the benefit of our people,” he stated.

The commissioner explained that the six listed sites had either been abandoned or left undeveloped for decades by the federal agencies, creating security risks and hindering urban growth.

“Under the Land Use Act of 1978, the authority over all land in the state is vested in the state government.

“Federal agencies are tenants on the land. When they fail to use it for the public good, or when they abandon it for decades, it becomes our duty as custodians of the lives and property of our citizens to reclaim and reallocate it,” William said.

On the ARCEDEM property along Iwo Road, the commissioner recalled that the land was allocated as far back as 1983, but had became derelict.

“That parcel of land became a jungle, harbouring criminals and posing a security threat to nearby residents.”

“Following several complaints and security reports, we issued a notice of intent to revoke its Certificate of Occupancy in September 2020 and formally reclaimed it the following month.”

“It is, therefore, a great embarrassment that the federal ministry would now attempt to lay claim to land that was legally revoked five years ago and is already being put to better use,” he said.

Speaking on the Ona-Ara land, including the Raymond Jackie Estate, the commissioner clarified that while the federal government retained some developed structures, large sections of the area have remained unused.

“We have only taken over portions that are manifestly undeveloped. Some of these lands have laid idle for almost 40 years.

“The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development should quickly put the rest to use instead of allowing it to remain an eyesore,” he urged.

Regarding the property originally allocated to the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) and the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), the commissioner said the temporary allocation had long expired.

“The land meant for broadcasting purposes has been misused and neglected, with parts converted into entertainment and hospitality ventures.”

“The court has dismissed a related case, affirming the state’s right to reclaim it. The Certificate of Occupancy has been revoked, and the land lawfully reallocated,” he declared.

Williams accused some federal agencies of acting above the law and violating state planning regulations.

“Certain federal establishments have been constructing buildings without obtaining state planning approval, assuming their federal status exempts them.

“This is a clear violation of Oyo State laws. Even the Federal Secretariat complex and construction near the railway station have raised concerns about compliance with safety standards,” he noted.

The commissioner maintained that the state government would not allow such disregard for the law to persist.

He empahasised that the state government would not tolerate non-compliance with its planning policies, saying that the state government will not step back or allow the excesses of these agencies to continue to the disadvantage of our people.

The commissioner further explained that the revocations followed due process, with notices of intention served and public announcements made.

“Every Certificate of Occupancy clearly states that if the land is not developed within a specified time, usually two years, the holder risks losing it. Many of these allocations date back to the 1980s and have remained untouched.

“Our actions are not punitive; they are corrective and protective. We act to prevent potential dangers, reclaim abandoned spaces, and promote sustainable urban growth.” he explained.

The commissioner also assured investors that the state’s actions should not create panic, adding that the government would fully support legitimate investors committed to developing the state.

Williams, however, affirmed the state’s sovereignty over land use matters, saying, Oyo state is sovereign in its land administration.

According to him, it’s the duty of the state government to ensure that land serves the people, not to let it lie waste on the pretext of federal ownership.

He said that the public notice made by the federal government misrepresented the true legal status of the lands, stressing that the affected parcels of lands were lawfully revoked years ago in line with the Land Use Act, following due process and for the good of the people of Oyo State