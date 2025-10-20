Retired oil workers hail NUPRC’s reforms, transparency under Komolafe

The NUPRC boss, Gbenga Komolafe.

The Forum of Retired Oil Workers has praised the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) for what it described as far-reaching reforms and a renewed culture of transparency that have restored investor confidence in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

In a statement issued on Monday and signed by its president, Richard Jackson, the group commended the leadership of the Commission’s Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, describing him as “visionary, reform-driven, and deeply aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda to reposition the oil and gas sector for sustainable growth and global competitiveness.”

The forum said that since the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the NUPRC under Komolafe had introduced a series of policy and operational reforms that revived investor trust, boosted production output, and repositioned Nigeria as an attractive energy hub on the continent.

“The Commission’s approach under Engr. Gbenga Komolafe represents a decisive shift from bureaucracy to performance,” the statement read.

“By focusing on regulatory clarity, transparency, and accountability, the NUPRC has restored credibility to the upstream sector and demonstrated that Nigeria remains open for responsible and profitable investment.”

Citing data from the Commission, the group noted that 28 Field Development Plans (FDPs) approved in 2025 alone were projected to deliver 600,000 barrels of oil and more than two billion standard cubic feet of gas daily.

“These are not mere figures; they represent renewed life in an industry once bogged down by uncertainty and underinvestment,” Jackson said.

He added that Komolafe’s reforms had also attracted over $18 billion in new investment commitments this year, reflecting global confidence in Nigeria’s transparent licensing rounds and fiscal reforms.

“From the 2022 Petroleum Prospecting Licences to the 2024 deep offshore bid round, every process has been transparent and benchmarked to international standards,” the statement noted.

The retired workers also applauded the Commission’s collaboration with host communities and its balanced approach to energy transition and environmental sustainability.

“Komolafe has brought a pragmatic approach to energy transition—one that recognises the need for cleaner energy while protecting Nigeria’s economic stability,” Jackson said.

They further commended the Commission’s enforcement of 24 new regulations aligned with the PIA and noted that rig activity had surged from eight in 2021 to 70 in 2025, alongside a rise in oil output to 1.8 million barrels per day.

“The NUPRC is writing a new chapter in Nigeria’s oil and gas history. Under Komolafe’s stewardship, the sector is becoming more efficient, responsible, and profitable,” the forum concluded.