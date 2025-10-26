‘Restoring trust, improving health outcomes via effective patient-provider communication’

By Elizabeth Osayande

Amarachi Henrietta Okoronkwo recently earned a master’s degree in communication from Clemson University and will be moving on to begin her PhD in the Fall of 2026. Her research interests lie at the intersection of health communication, which aims at fostering effective patient-provider communication to restore trust in the healthcare system and enhance public health outcomes.

She currently volunteers with the American Red Cross. The American Red Cross focuses on disaster relief, blood services, and health education through community outreach and volunteer efforts. The organisation works to protect lives, promote health equity, and build trust through timely response and evidence-based community responses. In this exclusive chat with Vanguard, Okoronkwo shares how patient-provider communication, backed by evidence-based and community-driven strategies, can restore public trust and enhance public health outcomes.

You recently completed a thesis on nursing students’ motivations and goals to combat COVID-19 misinformation in clinical settings. Can you elaborate on your research?

Oh yes, through this research it is revealed that medical practitioners’ efforts to combat COVID-19 misinformation or any health-related misinformation were driven by a desire to educate patients, ensure safety, and build trust. However, their willingness to engage was often limited by not just time constraints and fear but also negative patient reactions. This underscores the need to rebuild trust with the public especially as it relates to health messages surrounding health emergencies. This work further revealed a continuous, much-needed institutional support and clear policies to empower healthcare professionals in such conversations.

In what ways can effective patient-provider communication serve as a frontline defence against health misinformation and improve treatment outcomes?

I strongly believe that if patients feel seen and heard and can trust their medical provider with personal health issues and advice, it could help mitigate misinformation and improve treatment outcomes thereby improving public health outcomes. With my experience working in medical settings, I have observed how picky patients can be with the medical provider who gets to attend to them, just because they feel comfortable but can trust that medical provider. I am guilty of that myself. Now imagine if we all feel that same way, or have that medical provider with whom we feel heard and understood with our health challenges, don’t you think we would listen to any medical advice from them coupled with the fact that they are experts in that field? This not only improves patients’ understanding and adherence to treatment plans but also reduces the influence of false health claims circulating in communities and online.

You have advocated for evidence-based, community-driven approaches to public health outreach. What are some successful strategies you have seen or implemented that foster public trust in healthcare systems?

Community outreach!!! One successful strategy I have implemented involved co-developing culturally tailored health campaigns with community members, which helped address local concerns and improve engagement. For instance, carrying out a malaria outreach for a community that needs vaccines won’t be wise right? In academia, we call it formative research. Additionally, leveraging trusted messengers—such as community leaders, faith leaders and peer advocates—has proven effective in fostering credibility and rebuilding trust in healthcare systems.

What role do cultural context and local engagement play in designing effective health communication campaigns to mitigate misinformation and enhance public health outcomes?

Cultural context and local engagement are essential in designing health communication campaigns that resonate with specific communities, as they ensure messages are linguistically appropriate, socially relevant, and sensitive to local beliefs and practices. By involving community members in the planning and delivery of these campaigns, public health efforts are more likely to gain trust, correct misinformation, and promote behaviours that lead to better health outcomes.

What lessons can we learn from the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of improving communication between health institutions and the public?

The COVID-19 pandemic revealed the critical need for timely, transparent, and consistent communication from health institutions to the public. It also underscored the importance of combating misinformation proactively and building long-term trust through culturally competent, community-based outreach strategies.

If you were advising public health agencies today, what policy recommendations would you make to ensure their messaging is clear, trusted, and responsive to misinformation to improve public health outcomes?

I would recommend that public health agencies invest in continuous training for healthcare providers on effective communication and misinformation response, ensuring they are equipped to address patient concerns with clarity and empathy. Additionally, policies should promote community collaboration by partnering with local leaders and trusted voices to disseminate accurate, culturally relevant health information, which strengthens public trust and improves health outcomes. Furthermore, this recommendation is not specific to the United States of America alone; these apply to the Nigerian healthcare system as well as any other country.