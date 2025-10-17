Responsible reporting can save lives, says SURPIN’s Titi Tade on suicide, stigma

Director and Head of the Medical Social Services Department at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and Training Coordinator for the Suicide Research and Prevention Initiative (SURPIN), Ms. Titi Tade, has called on the media to report responsibly on suicide and mental health, warning that silence and stigma continue to cost lives across Nigeria.

Speaking at Vanguard’s 3rd Mental Health Summit, held on Friday at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, Tade said, “The culture tells us that to be a man in Nigeria, you don’t talk or share your emotions. We actually ask men to repress their natural emotions and feelings. More men die from mental illness.”

She revealed that between the second quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2025, most of the callers seeking help through SURPIN were men. “There is a need, and people do not have access. They were saying they don’t know who to turn to — so who do you turn to?” she asked.

Linking this to the summit’s theme, “Substance Use and Silence: The Dual Crisis,” Tade explained that emotional suppression often leads to self-medication. “When emotional pain is suppressed, people often self-medicate. A 2023 national survey found that over 14% of Nigerians have used psychoactive substances in the past year,” she said.

She stressed that the larger issue is the culture of silence surrounding distress. “The bigger problem is the silence over pain. We silence distress by moralising it. Religion and culture can be sources of strength, but silence becomes a mask that hides suicide risk. Silence kills and fuels stigma,” she noted.

Tade also highlighted the role of the media in shaping public understanding of suicide. “Media narratives sometimes deepen that silence instead of breaking it. Suicide does not look like what the media portrays — it looks like every one of us. Suicide rarely comes out of the blue; it is hidden in withdrawal and self-deprecating jokes,” she said.

She advised that when someone expresses distress, listening and connecting them to professional help could make a life-saving difference. “When someone says, ‘I’m not okay,’ let’s pause and listen. Ask directly if they have thought of harming themselves. If they say they have, remove everything harmful around them and connect them to professional help or a helpline,” Tade urged.

Tade further commended the media for their role in shaping awareness, praising Vanguard for hosting the mental health summit. “Vanguard is doing such a laudable job. The media has reach, diversity, and accessibility — but it needs to report responsibly. No mention of location or other details, because the more you publicise these, the more people who are in that frame of mind may be misled into attempting suicide,” she warned.

She encouraged journalists to consult WHO’s guidelines on responsible reporting, noting that accurate, empathetic stories can prevent copycat behaviour and promote understanding.

“We are SURPIN — that is what we do. We have a hotline and are active in all 36 states,” she added. “Responsible reporting can save lives. It’s time to break the silence.”