Respect patient dignity, maintain confidentiality, NMCN, tells graduating nurses

— 163 nursing graduates of Achievers Varsity inducted

— 10 gets scholarship

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) has appealed to nurses to be polite to their patients and always maintain confidentiality.

Registrar of NMCN, Dr. Alhassan Ndagi made the appeal during the administration of oath at the induction of 163 nurses at at Achievers University, Owo, in Ondo state.

Ndagi who spoke through Mrs Seun Ogunro Olanihun, reminded the new nurses on the need to provide competent and quality care to the sick and well individuals, regardless of race, religion and status, in diverse settings.

He said that “You are reminded of the obligations you’re undertaking. Endeavor to alleviate suffering, promote health, prevent illness; and refrain from any action that is deleterious and mischievous or might endanger life.

” Respect patient dignity, maintain confidentiality, and keep personal information private.

He further urged them to stay current in their professional knowledge and skills, collaborate with other healthcare team members, and adhere to the NMCN’s Standards of Practice.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Omolola Irinoye, reminded the new nurses on the need to exude discipline and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Irinoye said Achievers University has succeeded in giving them the best in nursing education, adding that they should exemplified the knowledge as they go into the market.

“My dear inductees, today marks the beginning of your sacred ministry of care. You have toiled through the nights of study, endured the pressures of clinical practice, and learned to balance knowledge with compassion.

“Now, clothed in white, you carry not just a uniform, but a symbol of purity, dedication, and selfless service,” she said.

Also, the Dean of Faculty of Nursing Science, Prof. S. K. Olubiyi, said that the faculty now has a full accreditation status valid for next five years, adding that the faculty has been approved by the NMCN for an intake of 250 students per set.

Olubiyi said that ” On Staff development, the management has awarded scholarship to a faculty staff to pursue a Master’s degree and an automatic employment in the department… These developments underscore the university’s commitment to excellence in nursing education.

Earlier, the chairman of council of the institution, Prof. Bode Ayorinde promised to award scholarship up to PhD level to 10 graduating nurses from the university’s faculty of nursing science.

Prof Ayorinde said the institution will be willing to employ the first 10 of them who would be interested in academics after their internship and service. In addition to getting employed, he said they would be given accommodation and be allowed to pursue their education to PhD level.

He said that the students nurses would soon get the best of the new smart laboratories that the institution has put in place for the nursing programme.

Delivering the induction lecture on “Nursing In A Tech-Driven World: Opportunities and Challenges for New Graduates”,Prof E. E. Anyebe, of the department of Nursing Science, University of Ilorin, said that technology in nursing has presented nurses, particularly new graduates, with many opportunities.

Prof. Anyebe noted that new graduates of nursing, most of whom are “digital natives” (those born into the digital age and are most comfortable with technology) must be prepared to uphold and safeguard the Human Touch (HT) in nursing – that compassionate care, irreplaceable by AI and its technological siblings.

“These opportunities cut across educational, clinical, entrepreneurial, and linkage investments for nurses. And these have changed the course of the nursing profession over the last few years, even in Nigeria, despite its struggling levels in the country.

” New entrants in nursing must therefore understand and prepare for these opportunities (which must be explored) as well as for the challenges (to be overcome).

“As a humanistic, compassionate caring profession, the tech-related challenges in nursing may be daunting, and if not realistically prepared for by both old and new nurses.

” It may be professionally catastrophic: losing the essence of the nursing care desirous of its practitioners.

The best inductee, Miss Precious Olu-Ajayi in her valedictory speech called on her colleagues to impact the society by touching the lives of the people.

“We are custodians of health and hope. Impact is not only in grand gestures but in daily compassion, authenticity and purpose,” she said.

The induction climaxed with the presentation of special awards to veteran nurses, Mrs Mabel Omotoriogun and Mrs Basirat Ajenike.

Also, various awards were given to students who exemplified themselves during the course of their nursing programme. Thirteen of the students who graduated with first class were also presented with special prizes.